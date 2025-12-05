Rockwell Launches Industrial Cybersecurity Suite of Software and Services

Rockwell Automation announced the launch of its SecureOT suite of industrial cybersecurity software, which was developed to close the gap between IT systems and legacy industrial systems to help manufacturers secure their OT infrastructure.

The platform merges Rockwell Automation’s purpose-built SecureOT Platform, professional services and managed security services into a unified offering that can deliver end-to-end protection for complex, aging and highly regulated industrial systems, according to the company.

Through strategic advisory, assessments and implementation support to help manufacturers strengthen their security posture, SecureOT’s managed security services provide continuous monitoring and incident response from Rockwell Automation’s dedicated OT Security Operations Center and Network Operations Center. It also provides real-time asset visibility, risk prioritization and vulnerability management across diverse vendor ecosystems.

Rockwell Automation noted that SecureOT also aligns with globally recognized frameworks, including National Institute of Standards and Technology’s Cybersecurity Framework 2.0, NIS2 and IEC 62443. Furthermore, it takes a vendor-neutral approach to securing industrial control systems and technology stacks.

SecureOT is already being used by industrial companies to strengthen their cybersecurity posture:

An oil and gas producer achieved full OT asset visibility and remediated critical risks across remote operations within six months.

A large beverage manufacturer migrated its aging industrial network and compute installed base to a fully managed and supported infrastructure across more than 150 sites globally.

An energy company doubled its NIST CSF maturity scores while delivering measurable ROI to executive leadership.

A power utility gained secure, real-time visibility into remote substations, – achieving NERC CIP compliance and reducing costs through agentless monitoring.

