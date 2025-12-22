ISA Releases New Cybersecurity Guidance for Industrial Control Systems Protection

The International Society of Automation (ISA) has release its ISA-TR62443-2-2-2025, Security for Industrial Automation and Control Systems, Part 2-2: IACS Security Protection Scheme. This technical report is the latest update to the ISA/IEC 62443 series< https://www.isa.org/standards-and-publications/isa-standards/isa-iec-62443-series-of-standards>, the widely used global consensus-based automation and control systems cybersecurity standards and technical reports.

According to ISA, ISA-TR62443-2-2-2025 provides guidance for developing, validating, operating and maintaining a comprehensive security protection scheme to safeguard industrial automation and control systems. Built on foundational content from the ISA/IEC 62443 series, ISA said this report “offers clear models based on established requirements, as well as methods for assessment and validation. The goal of this document is to ensure the asset owner/operator implementing a control system security program has the proper mechanisms and procedures to manage the various risks resulting from cyberthreats.”

“ISA TR62443 2 2 gives asset owners and operators a risk-based approach for day to day security actions,” said Eric Cosman, ISA99 co-chair. “By bringing together technical controls, process maturity and clear accountability, this guidance based on the ISA/IEC 62443 series of standards can help organizations sustain cyber protection across the entire IACS lifecycle.”