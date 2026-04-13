Iran-Linked Hackers Target U.S. Industrial Control Systems

The U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) reports that “Iran-affiliated advanced persistent threat (APT) actors are conducting exploitation activity targeting internet-facing operational technology (OT) devices, including programmable logic controllers (PLCs) manufactured by Rockwell Automation/Allen-Bradley.”

According to CISA, this activity has led to PLC disruptions across several U.S. critical infrastructure sectors through malicious interactions with the project file and manipulation of data on human machine interface (HMI) and supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) displays, resulting in operational disruption and financial loss.

CISA notes that U.S. organizations should urgently review the tactics, techniques and procedures and indicators of compromise (IOC) for indications of current or historical activity on their networks, which can be accessed at: https://www.cisa.gov/news-events/cybersecurity-advisories/aa26-097a

Other key steps recommended by CISA include: