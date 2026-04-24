Quiz: What's Manufacturing's Biggest Cybersecurity Crisis?

Why could suppliers be the weakest link in manufacturing cybersecurity, and what are the solutions?
April 24, 2026
Image of padlock icon and data processing over computer servers. Global computing, digital interface and data processing concept digitally generated image.

Manufacturing’s growing interconnectedness via the use of more global suppliers, digital production lines and the convergence of OT and IT have all helped to increase productivity. But they have also introduced new risks. As a result, security (cyber protection) and safety (physical protection) should no longer be viewed as two different realms.

After reading this article about manufacturing cybersecurity, take this quiz to test your knowledge.

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