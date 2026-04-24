Quiz: What's Manufacturing's Biggest Cybersecurity Crisis?

Manufacturing’s growing interconnectedness via the use of more global suppliers, digital production lines and the convergence of OT and IT have all helped to increase productivity. But they have also introduced new risks. As a result, security (cyber protection) and safety (physical protection) should no longer be viewed as two different realms.
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