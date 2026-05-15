Quiz: Experts Weigh in on Legacy SCADA Security

Supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) systems emerged, as we would recognize them today, in the 1970s to monitor real-time data and control processes while storing data for analysis. Since then, they’ve become critical tools in automation and control applications across the discrete manufacturing and processing industries.
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