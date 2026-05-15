Quiz: Experts Weigh in on Legacy SCADA Security

What do industry experts say about aging SCADA systems and how to protect them?
May 15, 2026
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Industrial automation modernization concept, split-scene before and after: legacy control panel and old SCADA screens transitioning into modern PLC/SCADA architecture with clean HMI, standardized templates, organized wiring and industrial Ethernet network

Supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) systems emerged, as we would recognize them today, in the 1970s to monitor real-time data and control processes while storing data for analysis. Since then, they’ve become critical tools in automation and control applications across the discrete manufacturing and processing industries.

After reading this article about legacy SCADA security, take this quiz to test you knowledge.

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