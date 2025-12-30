Synopsys Cuts Manufacturing Simulation Time from Hours to Minutes Using Real-Time Digital Twins

A new framework, built using Nvidia Omniverse, Microsoft Azure and accelerated Synopsys physics, has already been deployed by packaging equipment supplier Krones to create near real-time simulation results within a digital twin of a full factory floor.
Digital twins and simulation are used to optimize manufacturing processes in near real-time like this bottling line system.

Synopsys has developed a simulation-driven framework for optimizing dynamic manufacturing processes in real time. This framework, highlighted at the recent Microsoft Ignite event, has already been deployed by Krones, a supplier of integrated packaging and bottling line systems, to create a physically accurate virtual assembly line with optimization outputs accounting for variables such as bottle shape, liquid viscosity and fill level.

Optimizing production workflows in real time has been a longstanding challenge for manufacturers working with technologies such as conventional computational fluid dynamic simulation. While these simulations provide powerful, high-fidelity insights, they can take hours to complete. 

Synopsys claims its framework’s use of Ansys Fluent fluid simulation software can cut simulation workloads from three to four hours to less than five minutes. According to the company, OpenUSD, a high-performance extensible software platform for collaboratively constructing animated 3D scenes, is key to the framework via its provision for interoperability across computer-aided engineering (CAE) tools and platforms, enabling teams to collaborate and iterate on simulation results. 

Ansys channel partner CADFEM customized the Ansys Fluent solver settings to Krones' requirements, resulting in efficiencies that amplified GPU acceleration. Using Nvidia’s Omniverse libraries, Ansys Access on Microsoft Azure and SoftServe's system integration and deployment expertise, the Krones engineering team viewed these near real-time simulation results within a digital twin of a full factory floor.

"This framework is a testament to how cross-industry collaboration and open ecosystem partnerships are reshaping the future of industrial innovation,” said Prith Banerjee, senior vice president of simulation and analysis incubation at Synopsys.

