Voting is now open for the 2026 EDGE Awards

The 2026 EDGE Awards are open for voting now through June 19. This year, we have 54 submissions across 10 categories. Our voting is done by you, the engineers in industry, to decide which products launched in the past year are the most innovative in each category.

Winners and honorees will be chosen by you for each category. The submission that receives the most votes overall will be awarded the coveted Leading Edge Award.

Click on the links below to review submissions in each of the categories below. Once you've made your decisions, click on the VOTE HERE link below to indicate your winners in each category.

VOTE HERE

Cabling & Enclosures: Hardware that connects controls, instrumentation and electronic subsystems, as well as the enclosure systems that monitor and ensure appropriate operating conditions.

· Industrial Battery Connector (IBC) - Andersen Power

· ATEX Aluminum Cabinet Cooler System - Exair LLC

· EtherNet/IP In-Cabinet Solution - Rockwell Automation

Communications & Networks

Wireless and wired systems, modules, and software that facilitate communication between chips, modules, and systems, including I/O modules, cloud communications.

· EKI-6333BE-4GD, Industrial Wi-Fi 7 Access Point - Advantech

· SwitchTec Gen 6 PCIe Switches - Microchip Technology Inc.

· PointMax I/O - Rockwell Automation

· PLC-Interface Ethernet Gateway - Phoenix Contact

· Ceva PentaG-NTN - Ceva Inc.

· LoRa Plus LR2021 Fourth-Generation LoRa IP - Semtech

Computing Hardware, Software & Systems

Edge computing devices and interfaces, as well as the compute, storage, and communication modules and systems used to analyze data and assist design engineers.

· C6043 Industrial PC - Beckhoff Automation

· Synaptics Astra AI-Native Platform of Edge AI Processors - Synaptics

· Genio Pro 5100 - Media Tek

· High Performance & Scalable DIN-Rail Computer: MD-3000 Series - Cincoze Co., Limited

· Relio R1 HPC+ - Sealevel Systems, Inc.

· Adaptec SmartRAID4300 Storage Accelerators - Microchip Technology Inc.

· Structura S 30260 CXL Switch - Marvell

· MIC-9X02GLF - Darveen Co., Ltd.

· Lattice sensAI Solution Stack - Lattice Semiconductor

· CEC 24-1-M3 - MPL AG

· OptixEdge Gateway Solution - Rockwell Automation

· ECS-DoT - EMASS, a Nanoveu subsidiary

· OmniConnect Weaver - Credo

· MSPM0G5187 MCUs with TinyEngine NPU

· CEDR - Cohesive Edge Driven Robotics - CogNiEdge.AI

· JENEsys Edge 634 - Lynxspring, Inc.

· nRF54LM20B - Nordic Semiconductor

Design Tools & Software

EDA, CAD, CAM, CAE, Digital Twin, modeling and simulation software as well as application tools and operating systems to assist the design engineer. This category also includes IDEs, compilers and middleware.

· FactoryTalk Design Workbench - Rockwell Automation

· SimScale Engineering AI Platform - SimScale Gmbh

· Sibe PDM - Sibe Inc.

Electronic Components

Electronic components like capacitors, transistors or diodes, connectors, cables, antennas, and switches.

· SiTime Titan Platform Silicon MEMS Resonator - SiTime

· EC2005P, EC2025P and EC2006P ECAPS Silicon Capacitors - Empower Semiconductor

· Stuctera S 602260 PCIe 6.0 Switch - Marvell

· PTCB TM Circuit Breaker - Phoenix Contact

· RIC70847 - Rad hard 17.1 buck controller with integrated gate driver - Infineon IR HiRel

Industrial Controllers

Programmable logic controllers, programmable automation controllers, industrial PCs

· Productivity1000 P1-412 CPU - AutomationDirect

· ControlLogix 5590 controller - Rockwell Automation

· Yokogawa A8 Series Intelligent Edge Controller - Yokogawa

Machine Vision and Optical Components & Systems

Cameras, sensors, lenses, filters, lighting and frame grabbers as well as adaptive optics, optical materials (such as metamaterials), optical coatings, precision optics, micro-optics, lenses, mirrors, aspheres, prisms, and freeform optics.

· COLORZ 1600 2nm 1.6T ZR/ZR+ Pluggable Optical Platform - Marvell

· CV7 Edge AI 8K Vision SoC - Ambarella

· Alecs SWIR - Allied Vision Technologies

Motion Control Components

Pneumatic, hydraulic, and electric motion control components and systems including actuators, cylinders, ball screws, motors and drives, and accessories such as fasteners, bearings, gears, belts, and chains, as well as fluids, filters, and compressed air systems.

· XTS EcoLine Motor Module - Beckhoff Automation

· SHA Integrated Actuator Series - Harmonic Drive LLC

· IO-Link Compatible Air Management System: AMS-X2044/X2045 - SMC Corp.

· Moog AXP - Moog Gmbh

Production Tools & Systems

Complementary technology innovations that allow core automation and production systems to operate more effectively and efficiently.

· BLUEMARK E.CARD UV inkjet printer - Phoenix Contact

· Wiferion CW1000 Contactless 1kW Inductive Charging System - Wiferion (a PULS brand)

Test, Measurement, Sensors and Software

Test and measurement equipment and sensors that measure things including electrical, photons, speed, temperature, vibration, positioning, dimensional accuracy, defect detection and other operational parameters, as well as the software needed to effectively analyze the sensor data.

· PS80-L Low Thermal Drift Pressure Switch - Sensata Technologies

· Rosemount 3408 Wireless Level Transmitter, Non-Contacting Radar - Emerson

· ADAM 250 P/M, Advantech

· Rohde & Schwarz FSWX - Rohde & Schwarz

· Guardian, an NTN Monitoring Solution - NTN Bearing Corp. of America

· MINI Analog Pro Ex signal conditioners - Phoenix Contact

· REF81 buried Zener precision voltage reference - Texas Instruments

· iTHERM SurfaceLine TM611 surface thermometer - Endress+Hauser

The editors of Endeavor Business Media's Engineering Design & Automation brands thank you for you input and participation!