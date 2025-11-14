Major Manufacturers Using Nvidia AI Technologies in Factory Systems

Major industrial companies are using Nvidia tools and technologies to launch physical AI into the manufacturing space. One of the most used Nvidia technologies in manufacturing, according to Nvidia, is its Omniverse platform — a real-time 3D graphics collaboration platform designed for creating and simulating digital environments and applications.

Following are highlights of industrial companies using Nvidia tech to accelerate AI-driven manufacturing, according to Nvidia.

Belden, is using Accenture’s Physical AI Orchestrator, which combines Nvidia Omniverse libraries, the Nvidia Metropolis platform and agentic AI from Accenture, to create virtual safety fences for hazardous zone monitoring and quality-inspection systems in factories and warehouses.

Amazon Robotics is using Omniverse libraries and frameworks to shorten the development of Amazon’s various manipulation systems and mobile robots, which run on the Nvidia Jetson platform, from years to months. Using simulation training, Amazon’s recently announced BlueJay multi-arm manipulator for picking, stowing and consolidating moved from concept to production in just over a year.

Caterpillar is using Omniverse to build digital twins of its factories and supply chains for manufacturing applications such as predictive maintenance and dynamic scheduling.

Figure and Nvidia announced a collaboration to accelerate next‑generation humanoid robotics. Using Nvidia accelerated computing to build its Helix vision language action model and the Isaac platform for simulation and training, Figure plans to build a large‑scale humanoid fleet capable of everything from household chores to industrial support.

Lucid Motors uses Omiverse to build digital twins for factory planning and optimization and to train AI-driven robotics systems.

Agility Robotics’ general-purpose humanoid Digit uses the Nvidia Isaac Lab framework to refine whole-body control through learning scenarios. Digit is powered by the Nvidia Jetson Agx Thor module, enabling perception and navigation.

