Siemens and Hyundai Announce Investment in U.S. Shipbuilding Sector

Siemens Digital Industries Software is collaborating with HD Hyundai, the South Korean conglomerate engaged in shipbuilding, heavy equipment, machinery and the petroleum industry, to help revitalize shipbuilding in the U.S.

The agreement focused on using Siemens Xcelerator software as a “digital backbone” for deploying digital twin, model-based systems engineering and product lifecycle management technologies to shipyard automation.

According to the two companies, their collaboration is centered on helping:

Promote the digital transformation and automation of U.S. shipyards through pilot projects that validate digital workflows and platform configurations.

Rebuild a sustainable talent base in the U.S. shipbuilding sector through workforce development and training programs.

Establish joint governance and working groups to ensure alignment with U.S. laws and strategic priorities.

Expand their cooperative model to allied shipyards outside the U.S.

