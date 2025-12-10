Siemens Demonstrates Generative AI Copilot to Automate Engineering Tasks

At the SPS trade fair 2025, Siemens demonstrated its generative-AI powered copilots executing autonomous workflows using its Engineering Copilot TIA. This generative AI-powered assistant operates alongside TIA Portal, enabling engineers to issue natural language instructions that automatically generate and modify project elements.

Delivered as a managed service, the beta version of Engineering Copilot TIA integrates with TIA Portal versions 19 and 20 to execute complex engineering tasks. Unlike traditional tools that offer suggestions to users, Siemens explained that the Engineering Copilot TIA autonomously executes complex engineering tasks by automatically generating and modifying project elements, delegating time-consuming and repetitive work so engineers can focus on higher-value activities.

Current capabilities of the Engineering Copilot TIA include code generation and testing, visualization development, project localization and workflow automation. The software also reportedly provides configuration support for automation hardware, such as drives, as well as guidance and contextual assistance throughout the TIA Portal environment. Users can enable or disable these capabilities depending on their specific requirements.

Siemens noted that it is currently testing the beta version with pilot customers, such as machinery manufacturer F. Zimmermann.

“With Siemens Engineering Copilot TIA, we not only save time in engineering, we also gain quality and innovative strength,” said Christian Gaarz, head of software development and commissioning at F. Zimmermann GmbH. “AI support helps our teams focus on important development tasks, and our customers benefit from faster machine availability.”