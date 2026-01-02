Quiz: Eliminate Motion Waste with Toyota

How Toyota handled duplicate work and data silos to eliminate waste.
Jan. 2, 2026
The engine room of 2020 Toyota Corolla Cross showing the hybrid engine.

At Toyota North America, the Japanese concept of muda — waste in all its forms — drives continuous improvement across 15 sites and 80 shops. But even with decades of lean manufacturing expertise, the company discovered that their digital infrastructure was creating its own form of waste, consuming 240 hours monthly on repetitive tasks at each site.

After reading this article about Toyota's manufacturing sites, take this quiz to test your knowledge.

