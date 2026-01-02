Quiz: Eliminate Motion Waste with Toyota

At Toyota North America, the Japanese concept of muda — waste in all its forms — drives continuous improvement across 15 sites and 80 shops. But even with decades of lean manufacturing expertise, the company discovered that their digital infrastructure was creating its own form of waste, consuming 240 hours monthly on repetitive tasks at each site.
Leaders relevant to this article: