Critical Manufacturing and Canonical Combine Technologies for Cloud-Native MES

Critical Manufacturing, a supplier of manufacturing execution system (MES) software, is partnering with Canonical, the publisher of the open source operating system Ubuntu, to combine its MES expertise with Canonical’s cloud infrastructure technologies.

In this partnership, Canonical’s secure, enterprise-grade Kubernetes platform, Canonical Kubernetes, will be integrated with Critical Manufacturing MES to enable its deployment across cloud, hybrid and on-premises environments. This will enable manufacturers to choose the infrastructure model that fits their operations, without sacrificing operational stability or control.

Together, the companies aim to help manufacturers move towards cloud-native manufacturing platforms that can scale effectively and meet industrial security expectations.

The collaboration also allows Critical Manufacturing to broaden its deployment options for customers already using Canonical products. Customers will also benefit from access to Canonical’s ecosystem of certified infrastructure providers.

