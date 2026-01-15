ABB NEMA Motors Migrates Its SAP ERP to Google Cloud

ABB NEMA Motors division has migrated its SAP enterprise resource planning (ERP) system to Google Cloud.

According to ABB, the move modernizes nearly three decades of legacy infrastructure, securing a scalable, cloud-native foundation for the division and enabling the immediate deployment of advanced data analytics and artificial intelligence capabilities.

The transfer involved the migration of 23 terabytes of data, supporting 4,600 users across 70 countries. The modernized platform now serves more than a dozen ABB manufacturing facilities and 24 sales offices globally.

Google Cloud was chosen based on its data handling capabilities and its AI stack, which ABB said allows the company to store and use data to apply machine learning for supply chain optimization, predict maintenance needs and drive smarter manufacturing processes. By using Google Cloud’s infrastructure, ABB NEMA Motors said it has also enhanced its disaster recovery capabilities.

ABB claimed this is a pivot toward operational agility by eliminating the constraints of aging hardware. This migration also reportedly allows the division to scale resources in real-time based on business demand, significantly lowering the total cost of ownership while enhancing security and compliance. The company expects to achieve a full ROI within one and a half years.

