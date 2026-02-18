Phoenix Contact Launches Technology Alliance Program

The program has been developed to extend the company’s industrial switch and computing platform technologies through interoperability with outside applications.
Feb. 18, 2026
2 min read
698b75cb989c6b61b93da814 Phoenixcontact

Phoenix Contact has launched its Technology Alliance Program (TAP), a global ecosystem that extends the capabilities of its EP Raptor industrial switches and computing platforms by enabling interoperable third‑party cybersecurity, automation and analytics applications to run directly on Phoenix Contact hardware. 

The first wave of partners — including CyVault, EmberOT, Industrial Defender, JPEmbedded, PCItek, Radiflow and SyskeyOT — brings capabilities such as OT security, visibility, compliance and communications that customers can deploy natively on Phoenix Contact platforms. 

Phoenix Contact said TAP supports the industry shift from multiple standalone appliances to converged, high‑performance platforms, allowing organizations to simplify architectures, reduce hardware sprawl and run preferred applications on EP Raptor switches, industrial PCs or within the PLCnext ecosystem

The program was developed to give customers a more flexible application environment that improves security and operational performance while reducing complexity, power consumption, cabling and failure points, while streamlining the deployment of cybersecurity and automation workloads. 

More industrial networking insights from Automation World: 

Sign up for our eNewsletters
Get the latest news and updates

Related

AI Vision System Uses Synthetic Data to Master Food Inspection Variability
MTNA Transforms Legacy Manufacturing Ops with Smart Machine Monitoring
Why Effective Power and Energy Management is Crucial in Automation
Sponsored
Which Ignition Edition Is Right For Your System?
Sponsored