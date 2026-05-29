Icotek Offers Shielding for Electromagnetic Compatibility of Devices

Icotek, a Germany-based manufacturing and engineering company, aims to address electromagnetic compatibility (EMC) issues in industrial systems with its portfolio, focusing on cable entries, split cable glands, and EMC components for control cabinet, machine and equipment construction.

Particularly, icotek aims to address issues where interference currents enter or spread within systems: at the cable shield, the cabinet feedthrough and the equipotential bonding.

The company’s portfolio includes patented systems for the entry, routing and strain relief of cables with or without connectors, and it claims its products can withstand extreme water, dust, vibration, or temperature conditions.

This preserves the reliability of electrical, pneumatic and hydraulic lines in industrial environments, icotek claimed. The company’s goal is to prevent electromagnetic interference from entering the system in the first place, reducing operational interference and simplifying troubleshooting.

Icotek’s portfolio includes:

SKL shield clamps that connect the cable shield to ground potential and ensure safe dissipation of high-frequency interference currents.

Its EMC-KEL product family, which is installed directly at the cable entry point and designed for pre-assembled cables, so connectors do not need to be removed during installation.

Earth and ground straps and other custom technologies to ensure equipotential bonding to connect all parts of a system. Therefore, no unwanted voltage differences arise and interference currents can be safely dissipated via ground and earth connections, rather than remaining in the system.

The products aim to troubleshoot during both installation and ongoing system operation, offering EMC shielding from cable entry and shielding contact to strain relief and equipotential bonding.