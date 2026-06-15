Schneider Electric Announces its U.S. Facilities are NEMA Certified

Schneider Electric announced with the National Electrical Manufacturers Association (NEMA) that its U.S. supply chain facilities are certified under the NEMA Make it American domestic-content certification program.

NEMA developed the Make it American certification program to help members offer products that are compliant with the Build America, Buy America (BABA) Act, which was established under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to set domestic content requirements for iron and steel products, manufactured products and construction materials in all infrastructure projects receiving federal funding.

The certification comes as Schneider has a planned $700 million investment in domestic manufacturing and energy technology in the U.S.

Schneider Electric began pursuing the NEMA Make it American process certification for facilities track beginning with its Fairfield, Ohio, facility last year. In May 2025, the Fairfield facility became one of the first in the country to be awarded the certification and now over 20 of the company’s U.S. facilities are certified and listed within the NEMA Make it American BABA Registry, according to Schneider.

Schneider Electric’s certified facilities manufacture critical electrical equipment, including low and medium-voltage switchgear, circuit breakers, variable speed drives and motor control centers. These facilities are dispersed across numerous states throughout the U.S., including California, Iowa, Indiana, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

For customers sourcing equipment and qualifying for federally funded projects, the certification provides a demonstration of a company’s ability to deliver products that meet BABA domestic content requirements for federal-aid projects.

“AI growth and unprecedented energy demand have led to an inflection point for industry in the U.S.” said Kelly Becker, president of North America operations at Schneider Electric.

This certification comes as Becker was appointed to NEMA’s board of directors. In this leadership position, Becker will help the organization shape policy advocacy, legal action, workforce solutions and operations.