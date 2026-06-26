Endress+Hauser Expands U.S. Presence with New Facilities

Endress+Hauser opened two new facilities in the U.S. this month, as the company expands its presence in the country and aims to strengthen collaboration with regional sales and service representative partners.

The locations opened in Greenwood, Indiana and Edgmont, Pennsylvania.

“With the new buildings, we are strengthening our local presence and ensuring we are close to our customers. In doing so, we are laying the foundation for sustainable growth,” said Peter Selders, CEO of Endress+Hauser.

Endress+Hauser invested about $50.9 million in the new facility in Greenwood, which also houses the new headquarters of long-standing sales and service representative partner George E. Booth Co. It has an integrated Design and Innovation Studio for STEM learning, and sustainable features such as a geothermal system, solar panels, and rainwater management setup. The building has been certified Gold under the LEED sustainability standard.

The company opened the Edgmont facility alongside its sales and service partner, Eastern Controls. The 8,200-square-meter facility has roughly 90 employees from both companies that aim to support customers from various industries with process-measurement technology and automation solutions.