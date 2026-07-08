Emerson Launches Curation Tool for Control Systems and Digital Twins

Emerson announced its Ovation Curation Tool, a synchronization software for power and water control systems that aims to maintain version control and change history between multiple Ovation systems and simulators.

The curation tool is designed for control systems and digital twins, and is able to automate management of changes between power plant production systems and their digital twins. According to Emerson, this aims to improve testing and training accuracy, save engineering time and enable faster troubleshooting.

The software automatically tracks changes to the control system over time and enables fast deployment of those changes to other control systems and simulations via an intuitive dashboard, Emerson said.

“Keeping a digital twin continually synchronized with live systems has always been a challenge, and that challenge continues to increase as workforce shortages make it more difficult to find and retain expert personnel,” said Rick Kephart, vice president of technology for Emerson’s power and water business. “The Ovation Curation Tool helps teams deliver lifecycle value for Emerson’s Ovation Digital Twin by making it easy to ensure simulations stay relevant, providing continuous benefit through improved training, testing, engineering and forecasting.”

The software can be set to run at an organization’s desired frequency in order to automatically identify and track any changes made to the control system. Users have access to change history and auditing via the intuitive dashboard, which shows what changed, who made the changes and when they occurred.

Once changes have been validated, a user can launch automated synchronization between the production system and the digital twin, or between the digital twin and other Ovation control systems. Before deployment, the simulation snapshot impact analysis tool details any disruptions the changes will cause to the target system and suggests resolutions, according to the company.

Using a system of repositories, the Curation Tool moves data between the production system and the simulator while maintaining synchronization of the data. Multiple users can edit the same assets and merge their changes, Emerson said.