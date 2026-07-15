The Infrastructure Behind Smarter Automation: How Taiwan's Ecosystem is Enabling the Next Generation of Manufacturing
Key Highlights
- Taiwan Excellence Pavilion at Automate 2026 showcased 23 companies advancing edge AI, robotics, industrial networking and smart manufacturing technologies.
- Taiwanese firms highlighted solutions that enable real-time data processing, intelligent automation, machine vision and seamless factory connectivity.
- The exhibit underscored how integrated technologies are driving the next generation of flexible, AI-powered manufacturing.
As manufacturers pursue greater flexibility, faster deployment and more intelligent operations, automation is becoming less about standalone machines and more about how technologies work together across the factory floor.
This shift is increasing demand for the technologies that enable modern automation, including motion control, industrial computing, robotics, machine vision, connectivity and edge AI. Taiwan has become an important global contributor in these areas, supported by a highly concentrated technology ecosystem built around precision engineering, responsive manufacturing and practical innovation.
Taiwan Excellence Award has helped spotlight this progress by recognizing outstanding Taiwanese products and solutions based on four criteria: research and development, design, quality and marketing. Across automation and smart manufacturing, these award-winning technologies reflect Taiwan’s ability to support the next generation of intelligent industrial systems.
At Automate 2026, Taiwan Excellence Pavilion, organized by the Taiwan's International Trade Administration (TITA) and the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA), showcased how these foundational technologies are helping OEMs, system integrators and manufacturers build intelligent production environments.
Why Taiwan plays a unique role
Taiwan has long been recognized as a global manufacturing leader, but its strength extends beyond production capacity. The country has developed a sophisticated network of specialized suppliers that support nearly every layer of the automation stack, including industrial computing, connectivity, precision manufacturing technologies and intelligent control systems.
This combination of engineering expertise, flexible production and system-level capabilities enables Taiwanese companies to support manufacturers seeking greater agility, faster deployment and improved operational performance.
Enabling smarter robotics and manufacturing
While robotics remained a major focus at Automate 2026, discussions throughout the show highlighted a broader trend: intelligent manufacturing increasingly depends on the technologies that support robots, machines and production systems behind the scenes.
The solutions showcased at the Taiwan Excellence Pavilion demonstrated how automation is becoming increasingly data-driven, responsive and AI-enabled.
The pavilion featured companies specializing in:
- Industrial computing and edge AI processing.
- Industrial networking and connectivity technologies.
- Smart manufacturing and IIoT platforms.
- Precision motion and mechanical components.
- Robotics and automation control systems.
Together, these technologies help OEMs, system integrators and manufacturers:
- Reduce integration complexity and engineering effort.
- Improve system responsiveness and real-time decision-making.
- Increase manufacturing flexibility and scalability.
- Support resilient sourcing strategies.
- Accelerate development and deployment timelines.
Industrial computing and edge AI processing
As manufacturers generate more operational data, the ability to process information closer to machines and production assets has become increasingly important. Edge computing platforms support real-time decision-making, reduce latency and enable advanced applications such as machine vision, predictive maintenance and AI-assisted automation.
Several Taiwan Excellence award-winning companies highlighted how edge intelligence is moving closer to industrial operations:
AAEON Technology develops industrial embedded computing and AI platforms that power automation, robotics, machine vision and other intelligent manufacturing applications. At Automate 2026, the company showcased an ultra-compact single-board computer (SBC) platform powered by Intel® Core™ Ultra processors with integrated NPU acceleration, enabling high-performance edge AI processing in a compact fanless design. Designed for industrial robotics and intelligent automation environments, the platform demonstrates how AI capabilities are increasingly being deployed directly at the point of operation.
IBASE Technology develops industrial computing and embedded edge AI platforms designed for intelligent transportation, industrial automation and smart mobility applications. Its solutions support real-time data processing and AI-driven decision making in environments where uptime, reliability and low-latency performance are essential. By enabling intelligence closer to field operations, IBASE helps organizations improve responsiveness and operational efficiency.
APLEX develops industrial human-machine interface (HMI) systems, embedded computing platforms and rugged panel PC designed for manufacturing, transportation, healthcare and automation environments. The company specializes in industrial-grade computing solutions built to perform reliably in harsh and sanitation-sensitive settings.
Designed for industries such as food & beverage, healthcare and advanced manufacturing, APLEX's solutions reflect the broader industry trend toward human-machine collaboration within modern production environments.
ARBOR Technology showcased industrial computing solutions designed for machine vision and edge AI applications. Featuring GPU-powered platforms capable of supporting AI-assisted inspection and analytics, including solutions built around NVIDIA RTX technology, ARBOR helps manufacturers process data closer to production operations and improve real-time decision making.
Aetina specializes in advanced AI computing systems that enable organizations to deploy AI processing closer to where data is generated, supporting low-latency analytics and faster operational decision-making. These solutions provide the compute power required for machine vision, intelligent automation and emerging generative AI applications, technologies that continue to reshape industrial automation, helping bridge the gap between advanced AI capabilities and practical industrial deployment.
Industrial networking and connectivity technologies
Reliable communication between machines, edge devices and control systems remains essential as factories deploy increasing numbers of AI-enabled technologies. One of the strongest themes at Automate 2026 was the importance of robust networking as the foundation for intelligent manufacturing.
PLANET Technology specializes in networking solutions that enable reliable communication between machines, edge devices and automation systems, forming the critical infrastructure layer behind modern industrial operations. As manufacturers expand connected operations, PLANET’s technologies provide the resilient communication backbone required for smarter, more responsive and scalable industrial automation.
Smart factory integration and IIoT connectivity
As factories deploy more connected equipment and edge devices, centralized visibility and seamless data exchange have become critical foundations for smart manufacturing.
Unitech Electronics develops automatic identification and data capture (AIDC) and industrial mobility solutions that support field operations, logistics and connected industrial workflows. Its rugged mobile platforms enable workers to access and capture operational data in real time, helping improve productivity and workflow visibility across industrial environments. These technologies play an important role in supporting workforce mobility and real-time operational awareness.
NOVAKON develops industrial computing and IIoT integration solutions that help manufacturers connect equipment, collect operational data and improve factory visibility. The company highlighted its Siemens Industrial Edge-certified platform that supports system integration and smart factory initiatives, enabling more informed, data-driven decision-making. By helping manufacturers bridge operational technology and information technology environments, NOVAKON contributes to greater manufacturing transparency and efficiency.
The future of automation depends on integration
As automation continues to evolve, competitive advantage will increasingly be defined by the ability to integrate technologies into cohesive, intelligent systems.
Automate 2026 highlighted the growing importance of edge AI, industrial networking, machine vision and operational data intelligence. The solutions showcased at the Taiwan Excellence Pavilion demonstrated how Taiwanese companies are helping manufacturers build more agile, efficient and intelligent production environments.
Whether supporting robotics, AI-driven analytics, smart factory initiatives or industrial connectivity, these technologies represent the foundation upon which the next generation of industrial automation will be built.
Whether you're modernizing existing operations or designing the factory of the future, Taiwan Excellence award winning companies offer access to innovative technologies built to support every stage of the automation journey. Discover more here.
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