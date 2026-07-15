The Infrastructure Behind Smarter Automation: How Taiwan's Ecosystem is Enabling the Next Generation of Manufacturing

Why Taiwan plays a unique role

Taiwan has long been recognized as a global manufacturing leader, but its strength extends beyond production capacity. The country has developed a sophisticated network of specialized suppliers that support nearly every layer of the automation stack, including industrial computing, connectivity, precision manufacturing technologies and intelligent control systems.

This combination of engineering expertise, flexible production and system-level capabilities enables Taiwanese companies to support manufacturers seeking greater agility, faster deployment and improved operational performance.

Enabling smarter robotics and manufacturing

While robotics remained a major focus at Automate 2026, discussions throughout the show highlighted a broader trend: intelligent manufacturing increasingly depends on the technologies that support robots, machines and production systems behind the scenes.

The solutions showcased at the Taiwan Excellence Pavilion demonstrated how automation is becoming increasingly data-driven, responsive and AI-enabled.

The pavilion featured companies specializing in:

Industrial computing and edge AI processing.

Industrial networking and connectivity technologies.

Smart manufacturing and IIoT platforms.

Precision motion and mechanical components.

Robotics and automation control systems.

Together, these technologies help OEMs, system integrators and manufacturers:

Reduce integration complexity and engineering effort.

Improve system responsiveness and real-time decision-making.

Increase manufacturing flexibility and scalability.

Support resilient sourcing strategies.

Accelerate development and deployment timelines.

Industrial computing and edge AI processing

As manufacturers generate more operational data, the ability to process information closer to machines and production assets has become increasingly important. Edge computing platforms support real-time decision-making, reduce latency and enable advanced applications such as machine vision, predictive maintenance and AI-assisted automation.

Several Taiwan Excellence award-winning companies highlighted how edge intelligence is moving closer to industrial operations:

AAEON Technology develops industrial embedded computing and AI platforms that power automation, robotics, machine vision and other intelligent manufacturing applications. At Automate 2026, the company showcased an ultra-compact single-board computer (SBC) platform powered by Intel® Core™ Ultra processors with integrated NPU acceleration, enabling high-performance edge AI processing in a compact fanless design. Designed for industrial robotics and intelligent automation environments, the platform demonstrates how AI capabilities are increasingly being deployed directly at the point of operation.

IBASE Technology develops industrial computing and embedded edge AI platforms designed for intelligent transportation, industrial automation and smart mobility applications. Its solutions support real-time data processing and AI-driven decision making in environments where uptime, reliability and low-latency performance are essential. By enabling intelligence closer to field operations, IBASE helps organizations improve responsiveness and operational efficiency.

APLEX develops industrial human-machine interface (HMI) systems, embedded computing platforms and rugged panel PC designed for manufacturing, transportation, healthcare and automation environments. The company specializes in industrial-grade computing solutions built to perform reliably in harsh and sanitation-sensitive settings.

Designed for industries such as food & beverage, healthcare and advanced manufacturing, APLEX's solutions reflect the broader industry trend toward human-machine collaboration within modern production environments.

ARBOR Technology showcased industrial computing solutions designed for machine vision and edge AI applications. Featuring GPU-powered platforms capable of supporting AI-assisted inspection and analytics, including solutions built around NVIDIA RTX technology, ARBOR helps manufacturers process data closer to production operations and improve real-time decision making.

Aetina specializes in advanced AI computing systems that enable organizations to deploy AI processing closer to where data is generated, supporting low-latency analytics and faster operational decision-making. These solutions provide the compute power required for machine vision, intelligent automation and emerging generative AI applications, technologies that continue to reshape industrial automation, helping bridge the gap between advanced AI capabilities and practical industrial deployment.