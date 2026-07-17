Solid State Automation and Controls Case Study: Cutting Motor Control Center Delivery Time by 50 Weeks

About Solid State Automation and Controls

SSAC is a Houston-area systems integrator that designs, builds, and programs PLC- and SCADA-based control systems for industrial customers. The company serves multiple industries, including chemical process, manufacturing, renewables, oil and gas, and government.

“We help our customers automate and control their plants so they can operate them efficiently and safely,” said Nazeeh Melhem, president of SSAC. For SSAC, customer trust is built on expertise, execution and accountability, while a customer-first mindset is central to their approach to every project. “Our mission is to design, build, and deliver high performance control systems from concept to commissioning with the speed and reliability critical industries demand,” Melhem said.

The challenge

An SSAC customer needed an MCC to support a new facility, but the traditional sourcing path came with a 14-month lead time. The customer’s facility needed to be operational in eight months, meaning a conventional approach could have prevented SSAC from winning the project and could have delayed the customer’s facility launch. SSAC needed a way to design, build and deliver an MCC style system within the customer’s required window without sacrificing safety, reliability or long-term serviceability.

The challenge required SSAC to rethink the complete system, from drawing generation to panel build to final commissioning. The team needed an infrastructure platform that could support a custom design, accelerate assembly, and remain flexible enough for future builds and post installation changes.

The Rittal solution

SSAC designed the MC-PLEX, from the ground up with the help of Rittal, which provided the modular infrastructure needed to make the system faster to build, easier to standardize, and more flexible than traditional approaches. The core Rittal solution included: