Emerson Expands Flame Detection Portfolio for Broader Application Flexibility

Emerson announced a new flameproof model for its Rosemount 965 flame detector, adding hazardous-location certification for applications that require reliable hydrocarbon-flame detection.

Emerson said that the new model combines its QuadSense technology, factory-calibrated operation, broad integration options and enclosure protection to support fire protection strategies matched to application needs.

The flameproof model helps customers extend the Rosemount 965 to hazardous locations while maintaining a practical balance of detection performance, reduced routine calibration and deployment flexibility, according to its maker.

QuadSense technology uses four infrared sensors to distinguish hydrocarbon fires from non-flame background radiation, supporting reliable detection and resistance to nuisance alarms. Under specified conditions, the detector can detect hydrocarbon fires at distances up to 150 feet with response typically in less than five seconds, the company said. Five selectable sensitivity levels help users align performance with application needs.

The Rosemount 965 is factory calibrated for life, which aims to reduce recurring calibration routines. Infrared built-in test capabilities continuously verify optics and electronics integrity. Multiple output options, including HART connectivity, aim to support integration with standard communication infrastructures, while universal wiring helps specification and sitewide deployment. IP66 and IP68 enclosure protection supports performance in demanding operating environments.

The flameproof model can be applied in environments often found in oil and gas facilities, chemical and petrochemical plants, storage tank farms, hazardous materials storage areas and explosives or munitions sites, according to Emerson.

The Rosemount 965 also supports non-hazardous and light-industrial applications such as transportation infrastructure, public buildings, cable tunnels, semiconductor facilities, warehouses and other sites where dependable hydrocarbon flame detection is needed.

“Customers need flame detection technology that aligns with the risk, environment and operational needs of each application,” said Evgeny Rivkin, flame and gas product manager with Emerson’s measurement-instrumentation business. “This new flameproof model expands the Rosemount 965 offering for hazardous locations, helping teams balance detection performance, resistance to nuisance alarms and routine calibration requirements.”