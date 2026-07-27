Beyond Convergence: Designing Industrial Software That People Already Know How to Use

In our previous discussion on the convergence of IT and SCADA, we explored how modern industrial automation is increasingly adopting the development practices of enterprise software. Web-based platforms have changed not only the technology behind industrial applications but also the methodologies used to build and maintain them.

The next question is equally important: What should those changes mean for the people using these systems every day?

For decades, industrial software evolved one application at a time. A facility might have one interface for SCADA, another for production reporting, another for recipe management, another for quality, and yet another for equipment performance. Each application served its purpose, but each also introduced its own navigation, terminology, visual style and workflow.

Over time, operators became experts not only in running equipment but also in remembering how to interact with a collection of unrelated software packages.

Outside the plant, however, software has evolved differently.

Whether someone logs into online banking, shops online, manages email, or collaborates through cloud applications, today's web experiences share common design patterns. Navigation feels familiar. Information is presented consistently. Users rarely stop to think about how to use the application because the interface behaves much as they expect it to.

Industrial software is beginning to move in the same direction.

"The first step was adopting the development practices of modern software," said Eric Williams, digitalization manager at Process and Data Automation (PDA). "The next step is applying those same principles to the people using the software. Great industrial applications shouldn't just be powerful, they should feel familiar from the very first interaction."

Modern SCADA and manufacturing applications no longer need to feel like isolated tools. Instead, they can become part of a cohesive software environment where operators move naturally between production dashboards, equipment controls, quality systems, and manufacturing execution applications without feeling as though they are learning a new interface each time.

The PDA approach to consistency starts before design and development activities begin. Rather than developing every project from a blank slate, PDA has invested in creating a library of standardized interface components that serve as reusable building blocks for future applications. Much like a collection of LEGO bricks can be assembled into countless unique creations, these components provide a common foundation from which highly customized SCADA, MES, OEE, recipe management, and reporting solutions can be built.

"We don't think of it as starting every project from scratch," explained Pierce Thompson, solution specialist II at PDA. "We've invested in building a library of proven interface components that already solve common design and usability challenges. That allows us to focus our engineering effort on each client's process instead of repeatedly rebuilding the same foundation."

The advantage isn't simply faster development. It is consistency. Buttons behave the same way. Navigation follows familiar patterns. Information is presented using common layouts. As new applications are added over time, they feel like natural extensions of the existing system rather than standalone products from different vendors.

"Every manufacturing operation is unique," Thompson said. "The functionality should reflect those differences, but the user experience shouldn't. When operators move from an OEE dashboard to a recipe management screen or a line control application, they shouldn't feel like they're learning a completely different piece of software."

This approach also provides flexibility that wasn't practical in many traditional SCADA environments. Because the interface is built using modern web development principles, visual themes can be applied across an entire application. Organizations can support dark mode, improve accessibility for users with color vision deficiencies, or adjust visual styles without redesigning hundreds of individual screens. The same interface can also adapt naturally across large control room displays, engineering workstations, tablets and mobile devices while preserving a consistent user experience.

Perhaps most importantly, this allows industrial software to evolve alongside the people who use it. Today's workforce has grown up interacting with intuitive web applications, smartphones, and cloud services. They naturally expect software to be responsive, consistent, and easy to navigate. Industrial applications should meet those same expectations, not by sacrificing reliability, but by applying the user experience principles that have already transformed enterprise software.

The convergence of IT and operational technology is about far more than connecting systems. It is also about delivering software that people can adopt quickly, use confidently, and continue to build upon for years to come.

As industrial automation continues to evolve, organizations will increasingly judge software not only by what it can do, but by how naturally it fits into the daily work of the people who rely on it.