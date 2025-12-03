TeamViewer Launches Agentless Access for Remote Work on OT Systems

Digital workforce software company TeamViewer announced the launch of Agentless Access, a software that allows manufacturers and machine builders to remotely work on machines and other OT systems without installing software on each device.

Agentless Access is part of TeamViewer’s Tensor platform, a cloud-based remote connectivity platform.

The software enables secure collaborations across IT and OT domains through the Tensor platform, strengthening cybersecurity and compliance across connected production environments while minimalizing complexity, according to TeamViewer.

Agentless Access does this by enabling centralized management of OT endpoints, allowing manufacturers to work directly on programmable logic controllers and HMIs for maintenance or troubleshooting without making software changes to the devices that could introduce risk or downtime.

The software provides zero-trust remote access across segmented networks and protects them with granular access controls, protocol isolation and full audit logging. This allows IT teams to maintain governance and visibility while OT teams retain operational control and safety, according to TeamViewer.

Manufacturers such as Schwäbische Werkzeugmaschinen GmbH already use it for remote PLC programming, allowing them to control and automate machines on the shop floor.

Agentless Access can also be used with Tensor’s Hybrid Conditional Access to give manufacturers secure, flexible, controlled connectivity across highly segmented networks.

