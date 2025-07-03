SEW-Eurodrive Launches U.S. Assembly of P2.e Planetary Gear Units with 6-Week Lead Times

SEW Eurodrive has announced a major expansion in its U.S. manufacturing capability with the local assembly of its advanced P2.e planetary gear units, now available with lead times as short as six weeks in 2-stage and 3-stage cataloged ratios and as little as 12 weeks for non-stocked options.

The new domestic assembly capability enables faster project turnaround and delivers on SEW Eurodrive’s commitment to supporting the North American market with high-performance drive technology, engineered for reliability, flexibility and sustainability.

About the P2.e Series

The P2.e planetary gear unit series is engineered to deliver maximum torque in a compact footprint, with optimized fan-cooling options and new, modular motor inputs that do no longer require a pre-stage gearbox.

Key features include:

An advanced enveloping-airflow fan system provides industry-leading thermal ratings.

If needed, SEW’s engineered external cooling systems can be integrated as well.

Innovative direct bearing design (no outer ring) improves service life and reliability.

Full complement cylindrical roller bearings offer excellent load-carrying capacity.

Supports direct motor mounting, input shaft assemblies, and IEC and NEMA motor adapters.

Works seamlessly with SEW’s modular drive portfolio, including motors, frequency inverters, and control systems.

i = 15.2 to 332, with torque ratings from 220,000 to 1,100,000 lb-in (24.8 – 124 kNm).

Available in 2- or 3-stage coaxial configurations for fine-tuned speed/torque performance.

Right-angle input (X1KP.e) also possible

Configurable with splash lubrication or external lubrication systems.

Applications

The P2.e planetary gear unit series is ideal for heavy-duty applications, including:

Bulk material handling: conveyors, stackers, feeders.

conveyors, stackers, feeders. Steel and metals: roller tables, rotary kilns.

roller tables, rotary kilns. Pulp and paper: press drives, pulpers.

press drives, pulpers. Oil and gas: screw pumps, mixers, rotary equipment.

screw pumps, mixers, rotary equipment. Power generation and water treatment: clarifiers, aerators.

clarifiers, aerators. General heavy industry: hoists, turntables and integrated systems.

To learn more or request a quote, contact [email protected] or visit www.seweurodrive.com.