SEW-Eurodrive Launches U.S. Assembly of P2.e Planetary Gear Units with 6-Week Lead Times
SEW Eurodrive has announced a major expansion in its U.S. manufacturing capability with the local assembly of its advanced P2.e planetary gear units, now available with lead times as short as six weeks in 2-stage and 3-stage cataloged ratios and as little as 12 weeks for non-stocked options.
The new domestic assembly capability enables faster project turnaround and delivers on SEW Eurodrive’s commitment to supporting the North American market with high-performance drive technology, engineered for reliability, flexibility and sustainability.
About the P2.e Series
The P2.e planetary gear unit series is engineered to deliver maximum torque in a compact footprint, with optimized fan-cooling options and new, modular motor inputs that do no longer require a pre-stage gearbox.
Key features include:
- An advanced enveloping-airflow fan system provides industry-leading thermal ratings.
- If needed, SEW’s engineered external cooling systems can be integrated as well.
- Innovative direct bearing design (no outer ring) improves service life and reliability.
- Full complement cylindrical roller bearings offer excellent load-carrying capacity.
- Supports direct motor mounting, input shaft assemblies, and IEC and NEMA motor adapters.
- Works seamlessly with SEW’s modular drive portfolio, including motors, frequency inverters, and control systems.
- i = 15.2 to 332, with torque ratings from 220,000 to 1,100,000 lb-in (24.8 – 124 kNm).
- Available in 2- or 3-stage coaxial configurations for fine-tuned speed/torque performance.
- Right-angle input (X1KP.e) also possible
- Configurable with splash lubrication or external lubrication systems.
Applications
The P2.e planetary gear unit series is ideal for heavy-duty applications, including:
- Bulk material handling: conveyors, stackers, feeders.
- Steel and metals: roller tables, rotary kilns.
- Pulp and paper: press drives, pulpers.
- Oil and gas: screw pumps, mixers, rotary equipment.
- Power generation and water treatment: clarifiers, aerators.
- General heavy industry: hoists, turntables and integrated systems.
To learn more or request a quote, contact [email protected] or visit www.seweurodrive.com.
