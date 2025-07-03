    SEW-Eurodrive Launches U.S. Assembly of P2.e Planetary Gear Units with 6-Week Lead Times

    July 3, 2025
    Advanced planetary gear units now assembled domestically, reducing lead times to six weeks for high-torque industrial applications.
    SEW-Eurodrive's P2.e planetary gear unit series

    SEWEurodrive has announced a major expansion in its U.S. manufacturing capability with the local assembly of its advanced P2.e planetary gear units, now available with lead times as short as six weeks in 2-stage and 3-stage cataloged ratios and as little as 12 weeks for non-stocked options. 

    The new domestic assembly capability enables faster project turnaround and delivers on SEWEurodrive’s commitment to supporting the North American market with high-performance drive technology, engineered for reliability, flexibility and sustainability.

    About the P2.e Series

    The P2.e planetary gear unit series is engineered to deliver maximum torque in a compact footprint, with optimized fan-cooling options and new, modular motor inputs that do no longer require a pre-stage gearbox. 

    Key features include:

    • An advanced enveloping-airflow fan system provides industry-leading thermal ratings.
    • If needed, SEW’s engineered external cooling systems can be integrated as well.
    • Innovative direct bearing design (no outer ring) improves service life and reliability.
    • Full complement cylindrical roller bearings offer excellent load-carrying capacity.
    • Supports direct motor mounting, input shaft assemblies, and IEC and NEMA motor adapters.
    • Works seamlessly with SEW’s modular drive portfolio, including motors, frequency inverters, and control systems.
    • i = 15.2 to 332, with torque ratings from 220,000 to 1,100,000 lb-in (24.8 – 124 kNm).
    • Available in 2- or 3-stage coaxial configurations for fine-tuned speed/torque performance.
    • Right-angle input (X1KP.e) also possible 
    • Configurable with splash lubrication or external lubrication systems.

    Applications

    The P2.e planetary gear unit series is ideal for heavy-duty applications, including:

    • Bulk material handling: conveyors, stackers, feeders.
    • Steel and metals: roller tables, rotary kilns.
    • Pulp and paper: press drives, pulpers.
    • Oil and gas: screw pumps, mixers, rotary equipment.
    • Power generation and water treatment: clarifiers, aerators.
    • General heavy industry: hoists, turntables and integrated systems.

    To learn more or request a quote, contact [email protected] or visit www.seweurodrive.com.

