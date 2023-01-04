Subscribe and listen to AW’s podcast!
Subscribe and listen to the Automation World Gets Your Questions Answered podcast!
Listen Here

Robot Safety Awareness

Festo and Sick develop a robot-agnostic curriculum to teach students and industry workers about robot risk assessments, safe system design, and protective measures.

David Greenfield
Jan 4, 2023
1400785656

When it comes to automation technologies, robots always draw the most interest and attention. This happens for two reasons: 1) robots are fascinating to watch in action; 2) robots are helping to address real-world labor issues that are, in some cases, crippling production operations.

Amid this fascination with robot kinetics and the labor issues they’re helping to resolve, one issue that isn’t always adequately addressed is robot safety. Even with ever-safer robot technologies emerging via the growth of collaborative robots and technologies that can make industrial robots collaborative, robots are still moving equipment that require safety assessments the same as any other automated machinery.

   Listen to this podcast on machine risk assessments.

To raise awareness of this issue, Festo Didactic and Sick have created a safety awareness training package that focuses on robot risk assessments and related safety implementations. This package includes a Festo Didactic Manufacturing Production system and a simulated smart factory featuring a six-axis robot, Sick area scanners, a safety PLC, and a safety relay.

Though this safety awareness training package has been established in several community colleges and universities across the country, its use is not limited to students. Workers in industry can also sign up for the safety awareness course to upskill their robotics knowledge.

Beyond helping students and workers understand the importance of risk assessments, the training course is also helping them understand what to do with the digital data captured in the process. The curriculum features a six-step method around robotics and automation equipment safety to ensure students understand risk assessments, safe design, technical protective measures, administrative information about residual risks, and machine validation and deployment.

Festo and Sick designed the curriculum to be robot agnostic so that it can be used by all robot manufacturers.

Related Stories
Apptronik Apollo
Robotics
A Robot for a Range of Applications
Workers monitor the packaging line at Anheuser-Busch’s facility in St. Louis.
Robotics
Machine Builders Bridge the Skills Gap
Universal Robots' UR20 demonstrating machine tending capabilities at IMTS 2022.
Robotics
Universal Robots’ UR20 Makes its North America Debut
What will Industries of the Future empower you to create?
Sponsor Content
What will Industries of the Future empower you to create?
Top Stories
The PMMI Foundation and PPWLN award the University of Cincinnati's Katherine Bodenschatz a $5,000 fall scholarship.
Workforce
PMMI Foundation Partners With PPWLN to Award 2022 Scholarship
Packaging & Processing Women's Leadership Network awarded a $5,000 fall scholarship to a University of Cincinnati Industrial Design student.
The cobot palletizing system at Nortura.
Design
Digital Twins for Palletizing
1400785656
Robotics
Robot Safety Awareness
Will Aja Web
IIoT
What Technologies Will Industry Focus on in 2023?
What will Industries of the Future empower you to create?
Sponsor Content
What will Industries of the Future empower you to create?
Learn how to protect your company against bad cyber actors
How to apply defense-in-depth cybersecurity strategy to protect your company. Learn from your peers in industry.
Download Now
Learn how to protect your company against bad cyber actors
Test Your Machine Learning Smarts
Take Automation World's machine learning quiz to prove your knowledge!
Take Quiz
Test Your Machine Learning Smarts
Products
Emerson Delta V Version 15 System Control System
Control System
The Emerson DeltaV version 15 distributed control system helps drive faster, easier digital transformation to accelerate IT/OT convergence.
Robotic Order Fulfillment System
Miki Pulley Ask Coupling Compensates for All Types of Misalignment
More Products
In Print
Automation World August 2022
August 2022
Automation World July 2022
July 2022
Automation World June 2022
June 2022
Automation World May 2022
May 2022
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View more »
Awfaq3 Cybersecurity R2
Cybersecurity
Peer-to-Peer FAQ: Cybersecurity
Aw 2022 Robotics And Ai Base Hero
Robotics
Automation World News Roundup: Robotics and AI
Aw Top2021 Base Hero
Home
Automation World's Most Popular Articles
Aw Remote Access Base Hero
Workforce
The Long Term Effects of Remote Access
View more »