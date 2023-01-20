Subscribe and listen to AW’s podcast!
Subscribe and listen to the Automation World Gets Your Questions Answered podcast!
Listen Here

Mobile Robots for CNC Applications

Manufacturing companies are increasingly using mobile robots in CNC operations to move raw materials from storage to machining, transfer cutting tools between a tool room and machines, and deliver semi-finished or finished parts to the next process phase.

David Greenfield
Jan 20, 2023
Top load mobile robot delivering pallet to robotic workcell.
Top load mobile robot delivering pallet to robotic workcell.

Whenever use of mobile robots in industry are discussed, it’s often in warehouse automation applications. But the use of mobile robots to deliver materials from supply areas to various production workstations is beginning to boom.  For example, in 2018, Automation World was able to learn about Valpak’s uses of mobile robots to deliver materials to workstations in its printing and distribution facility in St. Petersburg, Fla. Now, we’re hearing about the growing use of mobile robots in CNC applications.

Fastems, a supplier of CNC automation technologies, says the demand for its CNC automation systems that include mobile robots continues to rise. The company specializes in supplying CNC systems to high-mix, low-volume manufacturing operations, installing 4,000 such systems with more than 90 machine tool brands around the world.

   

Learn more about Valpak's broad use of automation in its printing and distribution operations.

Such automated CNC systems from Fastems can include the use of AGVs (automated guided vehicles that follow a track to guide them around a facility) or AMRs (autonomous mobile robots that can navigate a facility freely using sensors to avoid collisions). According to Fastems, typical applications for mobile robots in CNC applications include: moving raw materials from storage to machining, transferring cutting tools between a tool room and machines, delivering semi-finished or finished parts to the next process phase, and moving workpieces between machines when floor space is limited.A forklift style mobile robot.A forklift style mobile robot.

“Today, the majority of our customer industries are using AGVs or AMRs in some way,” said Mika Laitinen, solution sales director at Fastems. “Whether in aerospace, defense, machine building, medical or subcontracting, there are automated vehicles in many production shops. When it comes to CNC automation and AGVs or AMRs, they can be of great help in reducing manual transfers and forklift operations, reducing buffer sizes, increasing the automation level, and making production flow more predictable and reproducible.”

Are you mobile robot ready?

If you’re thinking about adding mobile robots to automate the delivery of materials to CNC workstations in your facility, Fastems suggests referring to this checklist to help determine if your application is suitable for mobile robot use.  

  • Amount of transfers. Create a list of your manufacturing mix and conduct a cycle time analysis to understand how many transfers are required within a certain time period. This helps determine which kinds of mobile robots have enough capacity for your operations and how many of them you’ll need.
  • Consider the load handling capacities. Here, Fastems recommends evaluating the physical interfaces between your machinery with mobile robots. This is critical as the ability to achieve the highest machine utilization possible requires the mobile robot to be able to load items into the machine. Devices for such transfers can include conveyors or robot arms for moving the parts from the AGV to the machine. Also determine whether your CNC machine is or can be equipped with an automated door for access by a robot.
  • Be sure you have space to allot for a buffer storage area to avoid unnecessary work-in-process from collecting on the shop floor.
   Watch this video about the 3 biggest robot trends featured at IMTS 2022.

Software considerations

Mobile robot fleet management software is a key tool for creating point-to-point routes, as well as maintaining and charging the mobile robots. What these software systems lack, however, is visibility into production operations. To help address this disconnect and help users incorporate mobile robots into their CNC operations, Fastems developed its Manufacturing Management Software (MMS) to oversee all production orders, resources, and scheduling. According to Fastems, MMS schedules production based on customer orders and available production resources such as machine tools, cutting tools, and raw materials then prompts the mobile robots’ fleet management software to perform the right transfers at the right time.

To handle production planning and scheduling, MMS checks the order backlog and available production resources in NC programs, machines, tools, raw materials, and work holding. MMS then creates a production plan based on the order due dates and available production resources so that everything will be ready on time with no unnecessary work in process. The software can create detailed scheduled for up to 96 hours of operation, enabling users to assess details surrounding upcoming resource needs.

For mobile robot routes and material transfer management, the MMS tells the mobile robot fleet manager software which transfers to order and when. The fleet manager software then directs a mobile robot to make the transfer. Fastems says the communication between these software components ensures that all transfers are done just-in-time to reduce the need for large buffer storages. The software also notifies operators in advance of any missing resources to ensure everything is in place when the robot arrives.

When production changes lead to a missing resource, an urgent customer order gets expedited, or a tool or program breaks or incurs a fault, the tracking performed by MMS allows for real-time adjustments to be made to the production plan so that no unnecessary work in process is created.

   Get insights on the key steps to setting up reliable Wi-Fi in your plant for mobile robot use and other applications.

Companies in this article
Fastems
Related Stories
1400785656
Robotics
Robot Safety Awareness
Apptronik Apollo
Robotics
A Robot for a Range of Applications
Workers monitor the packaging line at Anheuser-Busch’s facility in St. Louis.
Robotics
Machine Builders Bridge the Skills Gap
What will Industries of the Future empower you to create?
Sponsor Content
What will Industries of the Future empower you to create?
Top Stories
Top load mobile robot delivering pallet to robotic workcell.
Robotics
Mobile Robots for CNC Applications
Manufacturing companies are increasingly using mobile robots in CNC operations to move raw materials from storage to machining, transfer cutting tools between a tool room and machines, and deliver semi-finished or finished parts to the next process phase.
1334279271
IIoT
Software-as-a-Service and Its Impact on Industrial Software
Luigi De Bernardini
Sustainability
How Integrators Can Support Sustainability
Aw Title Card
Plant Maintenance
Improve Maintenance Methods to Better Handle Equipment Failures
What will Industries of the Future empower you to create?
Sponsor Content
What will Industries of the Future empower you to create?
Test Your Machine Learning Smarts
Take Automation World's machine learning quiz to prove your knowledge!
Take Quiz
Test Your Machine Learning Smarts
Discover New Content
Access Automation World's free educational content library!
Unlock Learning Here
Discover New Content
Products
Emerson Delta V Version 15 System Control System
Control System
The Emerson DeltaV version 15 distributed control system helps drive faster, easier digital transformation to accelerate IT/OT convergence.
Robotic Order Fulfillment System
Miki Pulley Ask Coupling Compensates for All Types of Misalignment
More Products
In Print
Automation World August 2022
August 2022
Automation World July 2022
July 2022
Automation World June 2022
June 2022
Automation World May 2022
May 2022
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View more »
Awfaq3 Cybersecurity R2
Cybersecurity
Peer-to-Peer FAQ: Cybersecurity
Aw 2022 Robotics And Ai Base Hero
Robotics
Automation World News Roundup: Robotics and AI
Aw Top2021 Base Hero
Home
Automation World's Most Popular Articles
Aw Remote Access Base Hero
Workforce
The Long Term Effects of Remote Access
View more »