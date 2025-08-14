igus Introduces Lower-Cost Humanoid Robot

Amid forecasts estimating that up to 20 million humanoid robots could be deployed in industrial applications by 2030, motion plastics specialist igus has unveiled its first humanoid robot, Iggy Rob, which is designed to support industrial production and transport tasks.

The Iggy Rob robot is being offered at what igus says is “a market-disruptive price of approximately $54,500.” Igus noted that most humanoid robots cost two to three times more than the Iggy Rob.

Iggy Rob stands approximately 1.70 meters (67 inches) tall and can operate autonomously for up to eight hours on a single charge. It is equipped with two igus ReBeL Cobot arms, bionic hands, a LiDAR sensor, and 3D cameras for advanced object detection and navigation for use in dynamic environments.

The robot is powered by the igus Robot Control software (iRC), which is CE-certified and approved for fleet management under VDE 5050 standards. Integration with the ROS2 interface ensures compatibility with modern robotics infrastructures.

Key developments from igus that led to the release of Iggy Rob include the igus ReBeL cobot; the igus ReBeL Hand low-cost humanoid robotic arm; and the igus ReBeL Move, an autonomous mobile platform. The company said that each of these milestones has contributed to demonstrating what can be achieved in the humanoid robotics space using igus technology.

Rather than using legs, Iggy Rob is built upon the ReBeL Move autonomous mobile robot platform. This base supports a load capacity of 50 kilograms (110 pounds) with a payload of 100 kilograms (220 pounds).

Internally, igus intends to deploy Iggy Rob for component placement in injection-molding machines.

igus offers a “test before you invest” program to accelerate adoption of igus products and ensure suitability for diverse environments. This initiative allows companies to trial Iggy Rob on-site with support from igus experts who assess feasibility and performance in real-world applications.