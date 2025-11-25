Schaeffler Partners with Neura Robotics to Integrate Humanoids into Production Operations

Neura Robotics, which focuses on cognitive robotics development, and Schaeffler, a Germany-based motion technology company, are establishing a partnership to jointly develop and supply key components for humanoid robots to be deployed into Schaeffler’s production network.

Schaeffler said it plans to deploy thousands of humanoids from Neura into its operations by 2035.

A key component of the partnership is the joint capture and use of production data as the basis for developing the industrial robotics skills that will be needed in the production environment of the future. More specifically, motion and interaction-related data in the production environment will be used for training AI models, enabling humanoid robots to be systematically trained to do specific tasks and continually refined and improved.

Schaeffler will also contribute its expertise in the development of planetary gear actuators, which are used in robot joints that carry out precise rotational movements in a robot's shoulders, elbows, knees and wrists.

Despite their compact and lightweight construction, humanoids need to be designed for maximum torque in continuous duty operation. Schaeffler’s actuator range for humanoids offers torque ratings of up to Nm 250. This would allow humanoid Neura Robotics’ 4NE1 humanoid, for example, to carry heavier loads.

Last year, Schaeffler made a minority investment in Agility Robotics, creator of the Digit humanoid robot, and signed an agreement to purchase its humanoid robots for use across Schaeffler’s global plant network.

The company is continuing to work with Agility in addition to Neura.

"Schaeffler plans to integrate a four-digit number of humanoid robots into its operations by 2035. In doing so, Schaeffler is cooperating with selected manufacturers, including Agility Robotics," wrote Daniel Pokorny, vice president of communications technology, operations and digitalizations at Schaeffler.

Schaeffler also started using generative artificial intelligence, such as Siemens Industrial Copilot technology, across its design, engineering, manufacturing and operational lifecycle of its products to automate engineering and operations tasks on its production machinery.

