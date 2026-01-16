Quicktron Robotics Launches Integrated Goods-Handling Suite

Quicktron Robotics has released its QuickMix suite of integrated goods-handling technologies, which includes the company’s G2P (goods to person) autonomous mobile robot systems, QuickBin+, QuickBin Ultra, QuickCube and Mixed Picking Workstations.

The suite combines tote-to-person, shelf-to-person, pallet-to-person, high density storage, and flexible transport into a single robot control system (RCS) platform.

With the suite being designed for multi-robot collaboration and adaptation to changing needs, QuickMix’s aim is to move warehouse automation from a collection of isolated single-function modules to an ecosystem capable of handling diverse workflows. For example, QuickBin Ultra zones can merge with existing tote-handling systems to plan mixed shelf-to-person picking beneath tote racks or connect directly from Ultra’s bin pickers to conveyor lines for tote outbound picking.

According to Quicktron, key advantages of this integrated suite include:

Multi-scenario integration: One warehouse can support piece picking, full case handling and full pallet handling.

Unified system architecture: A single RCS orchestrates multiple device types and interfaces with upstream business systems for end-to-end automation.

High scalability: Modular design allows future expansion as operations grow.

Cost–efficiency balance: Maximizes storage density and throughput while controlling operating costs within limited space.

