Quicktron Robotics Launches Integrated Goods-Handling Suite

The company has combined multiple technologies into one robot control system platform for multi-robot collaboration and adaptation to changing warehouse settings.
Jan. 16, 2026
2 min read
695d8702dfe52bb1c7ead7d0 Quicktron

Quicktron Robotics has released its QuickMix suite of integrated goods-handling technologies, which includes the company’s G2P (goods to person) autonomous mobile robot systems, QuickBin+, QuickBin Ultra, QuickCube and Mixed Picking Workstations.  

The suite combines tote-to-person, shelf-to-person, pallet-to-person, high density storage, and flexible transport into a single robot control system (RCS) platform.  

With the suite being designed for multi-robot collaboration and adaptation to changing needs, QuickMix’s aim is to move warehouse automation from a collection of isolated single-function modules to an ecosystem capable of handling diverse workflows. For example, QuickBin Ultra zones can merge with existing tote-handling systems to plan mixed shelf-to-person picking beneath tote racks or connect directly from Ultra’s bin pickers to conveyor lines for tote outbound picking.  

According to Quicktron, key advantages of this integrated suite include: 

  • Multi-scenario integration: One warehouse can support piece picking, full case handling and full pallet handling.
  • Unified system architecture: A single RCS orchestrates multiple device types and interfaces with upstream business systems for end-to-end automation.
  • High scalability: Modular design allows future expansion as operations grow.
  • Cost–efficiency balance: Maximizes storage density and throughput while controlling operating costs within limited space. 

More warehouse automation insights from Automation World: 

AI-Powered Robotic Picking 

Balluff Warehouse Boosts Throughput with Kardex Automated Storage and Retrieval System 

The Changing Face of Warehouse Automation 

Sign up for our eNewsletters
Get the latest news and updates

Related

Oxipital AI Vision Tech Explanation
How Digital Twins Help Manufacturers Expand Automation Without Replacing Existing Equipment
Which Ignition Edition Is Right For Your System?
Sponsored
7 Surprisingly Powerful Benefits Of Viewing SCADA On Any Device
Sponsored