ABB Releases Industrial Robot Energy Consumption Specification

Working in collaboration with the Swedish Institute for Standards and multiple industry partners from 11 countries to establish a global, standardized method for assessing robot efficiency, ABB Robotics announced the development of what it claims to be the first ISO Technical Specification to measure industrial robot energy consumption.

The new specification is expected to be completed by August 2026 and will reportedly give end users transparent, comparable energy data, enabling more informed purchasing decisions and helping the industry reduce its carbon footprint.

With the International Federation of Robotics estimating that more than four million industrial robots are operating worldwide, reducing the environmental impact of robotic systems is paramount, according to ABB Robotics, as companies aim to reduce their emissions from energy consumption in line with the Paris Agreement.

“With no global standard currently in place, it’s a challenge for customers to compare the energy consumption of different robots and choose the most energy efficient solution,” said Gianluca Brotto, head of sustainability, ABB Robotics. “Unlike other products such as refrigerators, TVs, washing machines and motors, which have clearly defined standards for how to measure and compare energy efficiency, there is no standard for measuring the energy consumption of a robot. This initiative will empower customers to make informed decisions and help the industry reduce its carbon footprint.”

