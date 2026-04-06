Google DeepMind and Agile Robotics Combine Robotics Platforms

Agile Robots and Google DeepMind have formed a research partnership to advance AI robotics by combining Google DeepMind's Gemini Robotics foundation models with Agile Robots' scalable industrial robotics platform. The aim of the partnership is to enable adaptable, reasoning robots for industrial environments through data collection, model training and iteration.

The partnership will first focus on industrial use cases in sectors with growing demand for adaptable automation. This includes industrial and manufacturing tasks that prioritize reliability and scale.

According to the companies, capturing data from real robotic operations will improve Google DeepMind's models and expand robotic capabilities by jointly training, deploying and testing robotics to create scalable AI applications.

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