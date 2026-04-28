Accenture Invests in General Robotics to Accelerate AI-Powered Autonomous Operations

General Robotics is the creator of GRID , a unified intelligence platform that connects robots from different manufacturers to deployable AI. The GRID platform features modular AI capabilities, cloud-based orchestration, simulation training and sovereignty over data and intellectual property.

As part of its investment in General Robotics, Accenture brings expertise in physical AI and manufacturing, logistics, utilities, energy and aerospace.

Accenture noted that this investment in General Robotics reinforces its role as an enterprise orchestrator in Nvidia ’s physical AI ecosystem. Nvidia Isaac Sim, an open reference framework for robot simulation built on Nvidia Omniverse libraries, is integrated into General Robotics’s GRID platform.