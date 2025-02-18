Schneider Electric and Liminal Partner on EV Battery Production

Schneider Electric has announced a partnership with Liminal Insights to address specific challenges associated with production scaling issues across the battery manufacturing industry to support the growing demand for EV batteries.

Amid expectations that global EV sales are set to reach 40% in 2030, according to IEA and battery demand is expected to jump tenfold in ten years, EV battery manufacturers report that they are struggling to scale their operations quickly while reducing waste.

In addition, Schneider Electric points out that in mature battery factories current scrap rates range between 6% and 15% due to quality inadequacies being identified too late in the production process.

Working with Liminal, Schneider Electric is developing a joint offering that integrates Liminal’s ultrasound-based metrology and analytics software with Schneider Electric’s automation and industrial intelligence ecosystem to deliver real-time inline quality inspection. The new integrated inspection system — which is compatible with all battery cell types, including NMC, LFP, NCMA, Li-metal, solid state and Na-Ion chemistries — will deliver automated capabilities to battery manufacturers that enable identification of production deviations and real-time root cause analysis at the cell level.

Using ultrasound inspection and analytics, battery manufacturers can quickly identify and address production quality challenges before they escalate to product recalls, which cost the industry more than $3 billion between 2020 and 2023.

Initial tests for Liminal’s EchoStat inspection systems suggest that a 1% reduction in scrap could save manufacturers an average of $10 million annually for a 10 GWh production block. Meanwhile, an eight-hour reduction in the cell-finishing process, enabled by improved operational efficiencies, could save up to $3 million annually for a 10 GWh production block.

Key features of Liminal’s EchoStat ultrasound inspection system include:

Improved operational safety. Unlike traditional X-ray solutions, ultrasound inspection is radiation-free, eliminating the need for shielding, permits and specialized safety zones.

Future-proof operations. The broad compatibility of EchoStat enables manufacturers to standardize their inspection strategies and processes across different cell types. This flexibility enables manufacturers to easily adapt to new cell technologies as production needs evolve. The ability to inspect multiple cell types with a single system also allows manufacturers to apply historical insights to future battery products.

Improved energy efficiency and performance. Liminal’s EchoStat ultrasound inspection systems are integrated in-line, require minimal floor space and consume significantly less power than traditional CT and electrical quality test systems. Working with Schneider Electric, Liminal can now provide real-time results for faster decision making to increase cell production throughput and overall productivity, reduce operational costs and support sustainability goals.

“By integrating EchoStat quality inspection data and analytics solutions with Schneider Electric and Aveva’s factory intelligence ecosystem, we are able to deliver deeper insights and greater digital connectivity,” said Andrew Hsieh, co-founder of Liminal Insights. “This enables battery manufacturers to rapidly improve their quality, productivity and efficiency.”

More Automation World coverage of Schneider Electric