New Solid-State Platform for Industrial LiDAR Sensors

Voyant Photonics, a supplier of chip-scale frequency-modulated continuous-wave (FMCW) LiDAR technology, announced its Helium platform of solid-state LiDAR sensors and modules.

Built on a silicon photonics chip, the architecture is designed for use in a variety of industrial automation, robotics and mobile autonomy applications.

The FMCW LiDAR chip uses a two-dimensional array of surface emitters to create a solid-state LiDAR. The Helium platform also supports multi-sensor configurations. For example, enabling the combination of a wide-FoV (field of view) short-range and narrow-FoV long-range sensing in one system to deliver a cost-effective LiDAR system for advanced perception applications. The result is a compact 4D sensor that meets industry standards for safety and reliability.

The Helium platform LiDAR is an extension of Voyant’s Carbon product line, which has been proven in two-dimensional beam steering on a silicon-photonics platform. According to Voyant, this was an industry first.

Key advantages of the Helium LiDAR sensors and modules include:

True solid-state — no MEMS (micro-electromechanical systems), polygon scanners or rotating assemblies.

High-resolution FPA (factorized power architecture) spanning from 12,000 pixels to more than 100,000 pixels.

Long-range FMCW performance, per-pixel radial velocity.

Software-defined LiDAR enabling adaptive scan patterns and region of interest.

Compact size: as small as a matchbox (<150 g mass and <50 cm³ volume), making it practical for mobile robots and compact industrial systems.

Field of view and range can be tailored with different lenses, and the platform scales from core module options to fully enclosed sensor.

