Sonair Launches Safety-Certified Sensor for Robots and Industrial Automation

Sonair, which develops 3D ultrasonic-sensing technology for robotics and autonomous machines, announced its 3D ultrasonic sensor designed for autonomous mobile robots and industrial automation.
The acoustic detection and ranging (ADAR) One sensor can detect people and obstacles with complete 3D spatial awareness, eliminating the limitations in 2D safety systems, according to Sonair. It is designed to enable ADAR technology to be embedded flush into robots, including humanoids.
The company claims this sensor is the first of its kind.
"The bottleneck to safe human-robot coexistence isn't intelligence or speed,” said Knut Sandven, CEO of Sonair. “It's safe perception; knowing reliably under any condition, that a human is nearby. This milestone certification is the first time a 3D sensor has been independently verified to meet that bar using sound instead of light—a new sensing modality that complements cameras where they fall short.”
ADAR One was assessed as a human-protection sensor according to the IEC 61496 standard for electrosensitive protection devices. In addition, the product meets two foundational standards: IEC 61508, the functional safety standard for electronic safety systems in high-risk industrial environments; and ISO 13849, the universal standard for safety-related parts of control systems.
ADAR is rated Safety Integrity Level 2 and Performance Level d with a probability of dangerous failure below 1.5 x 10⁻7 per hour, according to Sonair. The sensor has also received an EC type-examination certificate from exida, a notified body under the Machinery Directive 2006/42/EC, as well as being assessed under the essential health and safety requirements from the European machine directive.
Sonair also claimed that ADAR is also the first safety-certified embedded system to be built in Rust, a programming language designed for safety and reliability.
According to Sonair, the sensor can have the following benefits for robot manufacturers, system integrators and end users:
- Industrial autonomous robot OEMs: 2D LiDAR systems dominate the safety function, but at high cost and complexity. With ADAR One, robot manufacturers can bring certified safety to 3D and move quickly to market with a more effective, lower cost solution.
- Systems integrators: Can now deploy the plug-and-play ADAR One in autonomous mobile robots, automated guided vehicles and collaborative robot architectures without seeking exemptions.
- Humanoid OEMs: ADAR One is designed to be embedded directly into a humanoid's body shell without significant redesign of the underlying structure. It provides the certified perception backstop that no camera-and-AI stack currently offers, in full 3D.
- End users: Warehouse and logistics providers can deploy robots in certified safety architectures that are recognized by insurance and liability frameworks.
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