Sonair Launches Safety-Certified Sensor for Robots and Industrial Automation

Sonair, which develops 3D ultrasonic-sensing technology for robotics and autonomous machines, announced its 3D ultrasonic sensor designed for autonomous mobile robots and industrial automation.

The acoustic detection and ranging (ADAR) One sensor can detect people and obstacles with complete 3D spatial awareness, eliminating the limitations in 2D safety systems, according to Sonair. It is designed to enable ADAR technology to be embedded flush into robots, including humanoids.

The company claims this sensor is the first of its kind.

"The bottleneck to safe human-robot coexistence isn't intelligence or speed,” said Knut Sandven, CEO of Sonair. “It's safe perception; knowing reliably under any condition, that a human is nearby. This milestone certification is the first time a 3D sensor has been independently verified to meet that bar using sound instead of light—a new sensing modality that complements cameras where they fall short.”

ADAR One was assessed as a human-protection sensor according to the IEC 61496 standard for electrosensitive protection devices. In addition, the product meets two foundational standards: IEC 61508, the functional safety standard for electronic safety systems in high-risk industrial environments; and ISO 13849, the universal standard for safety-related parts of control systems.

ADAR is rated Safety Integrity Level 2 and Performance Level d with a probability of dangerous failure below 1.5 x 10⁻7 per hour, according to Sonair. The sensor has also received an EC type-examination certificate from exida, a notified body under the Machinery Directive 2006/42/EC, as well as being assessed under the essential health and safety requirements from the European machine directive.

Sonair also claimed that ADAR is also the first safety-certified embedded system to be built in Rust, a programming language designed for safety and reliability.

According to Sonair, the sensor can have the following benefits for robot manufacturers, system integrators and end users: