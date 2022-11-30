ACCESS PACK EXPO XPRESS ONLINE TODAY
ACCESS PACK EXPO XPRESS ONLINE TODAY. Content is available on-demand through November 30th.
LEARN MORE

Amazon Now Offers Supply Chain Software

The cloud-based AWS Supply Chain application requires no upfront licensing fees, long-term commitment requirements or the need to re-platform legacy software.

David Greenfield
1341262391

It was just a matter of time before the cloud services providers began offering their own versions of the software they’ve been hosting on their platforms for years. As an example of this shift, Amazon Web Services (AWS) is now offering its AWS Supply Chain application to “help businesses increase supply chain visibility to make faster, more informed decisions that mitigate risks, save costs, and improve customer experiences.”

Companies already using AWS Supply Chain include Traeger Grills, Lifetime Brands (supplier of home goods by brands such as Farberware and KitchenAid), and Amazon’s own Whole Foods Market.

Logo Aws 1024x658 38000586Features of the cloud-based software are based on nearly 30 years of Amazon.com logistics network experience, says AWS. For example, the unified data lake feature of AWS Supply Chain uses machine learning models pre-trained for supply chains to understand, extract, and transform disparate data into a unified data model. AWS says the data lake can “ingest data from a variety of data sources, including existing ERP and supply chain management systems.”

Another feature of AWS Supply Chain is its Insights module for information on potential supply chain risks—such as overstock or stock outs. When risks are detected, the software automatically evaluates rebalancing options to provide recommended actions. The options provided by the software are scored by the percentage of risk resolved, the distance between facilities, and the sustainability impact, according to AWS.

The Demand Planning feature of AWS Supply Chain reportedly adjusts to market conditions and allows for collaboration across teams to avoid excess inventory costs and waste. As with the unified data lake component, this module of AWS Supply Chain also uses machine learning. Here it is used to analyze historical sales data and real-time data, create forecasts, and adjust models to improve accuracy.

AWS offers a free trial period of 60 days, which includes 1,000 product SKU location combinations to be used for AWS Supply Chain Insights and Demand Planning and 10 GB of data storage. Following that, pricing is listed as follows:

  • Data Storage and services: importing of data is free, with the first 10 GB of data priced at $0.28/hour and $0.25 per GB/month for additional storage beyond the first 10 GB.
  • Insights capabilities are priced at $0.40 per product SKU for the first 100K SKUs; $0.13 per product SKU for the next 900K SKUs, and $0.065 per product SKUs over 1 million.
  • Demand planning pricing is $0.30 per product SKU for the first 100K SKUs, $0.10 per product SKU for the next 900K SKUs, and $0.035 per product SKU for SKUs over 1 million. 
   

Learn more about the connections between automation and supply chain technologies.

Companies in this article
AWS
Related Stories
Screen Shot 2022 09 06 At 10 05 00 Am
Supply Chain Management
Strengthen Your Supply Chain with Intelligent Visibility
Brian May Hi Res Photo
Supply Chain Management
Strengthen Your Supply Chain with Intelligent Visibility
MESA Foundry Twin: An abstracted framework for a digital twin in a foundry. For more info, visit: awgo.to/1410
Supply Chain Management
Is Continuous Optimization of an Asset Possible?
The Field Wiring Terminal Block
Sponsor Content
The Field Wiring Terminal Block
Top Stories
Rockwell Automation Fair McCormick Place Chicago
Control
Rockwell Automation Shares Technology Updates and a View into Automation’s Future
Key takeaways from Automation Fair 2022 included new flexible I/O and software-as-a-service offerings to insights on the three pillars Rockwell Automation sees as critical to automation’s next steps.
1341262391
Supply Chain Management
Amazon Now Offers Supply Chain Software
1210742344
Sensors
Quality Assurance Using Scanning Acoustic Microscopy
Will Aja Web
IIoT
Small Steps to the Cloud
SIRIUS Modular
Sponsor Content
SIRIUS Modular
How use of robotic technology is sweeping across all industries
We asked nearly 60 industrial end-users and system integrators about their use of robotic technology. This report details the trends they identified and how to compare different types of robots.
Download Now
How use of robotic technology is sweeping across all industries
Test Your Machine Learning Smarts
Take Automation World's machine learning quiz to prove your knowledge!
Take Quiz
Test Your Machine Learning Smarts
Products
Emerson Delta V Version 15 System Control System
Control System
The Emerson DeltaV version 15 distributed control system helps drive faster, easier digital transformation to accelerate IT/OT convergence.
Robotic Order Fulfillment System
Miki Pulley Ask Coupling Compensates for All Types of Misalignment
More Products
In Print
Automation World August 2022
August 2022
Automation World July 2022
July 2022
Automation World June 2022
June 2022
Automation World May 2022
May 2022
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View more »
Awfaq2 Robotics Flat Hero 63612b9184865
Robotics
Peer-to-Peer FAQ: Robotic Technology Use Across Industry
Aw 2022 Robotics And Ai Base Hero
Robotics
Automation World News Roundup: Robotics and AI
Aw Top2021 Base Hero
Home
Automation World's Most Popular Articles
Aw Remote Access Base Hero
Workforce
The Long Term Effects of Remote Access
View more »