Subscribe and listen to AW’s podcast!
Subscribe and listen to the Automation World Gets Your Questions Answered podcast!
Listen Here

Building the Next Generation of Automation Talent

Giving new employees the opportunity to participate on projects goes a long way toward building the talent pool industry needs.

Will Aja
Will Aja Web

For the last decade I have consistently heard one thing from almost every facet of the automation business: There is a noticeable lack of resources. I’ve heard it phrased as: “We are having trouble finding the right people,” or “There is a shortage of resources.” But the underlying message is always the same: We don’t seem to have enough people in automation.

Although things are changing, we still have a way to go.

Like many in automation, I got my start with an internship. I was one of three interns at a manufacturing plant and, after a staff meeting one morning, plant management assigned each of us to an area: design, process, and automation. I got assigned to PLCs and HMIs, giving me a chance to work with robots, program PLCs and HMIs, and build out automation cells. I didn’t know it at the time, but I was doing system integration and I loved it. That experience led me to a chance interaction at Arizona State’s Engineering Career Fair which led me first to an automation vendor and then to a systems integrator.

The shortage of resources was present when I worked for the manufacturer, it was present at the vendor, and I still see the issue as an integrator. A decade ago, I would have said it was a branding issue, as I only found automation by accident. But things seem different now. Most colleges have courses that teach robotics and other automation technologies. Trade schools have more robust automation programs. A focus on STEM outreach is driving more people to our industry. Yet, we are all still facing difficulties finding and developing the next generation of engineers.

Finding and developing resources

Recruitment is the beginning of the process, but strong training programs are the key to solving the issue of learning curves. Automation as a concept can be taught quickly, but the real labor comes in learning all the nuance we sometimes take for granted. Things like the number of vendors and their different software packages, the industry-specific regulations that guide development, or navigating the different associations and their standards, most of which have to be purchased to view.

Often, the “we can’t find resources” quote actually means “we can’t find experienced resources.” Some of this issue is created by an aversion of new employees to complete all the learning processes described above to really learn the ins and out of the processes automation systems control.

Compounding this problem is the reality that the pool of experienced resources gets smaller each year with retirements and resource migration.

Project work

Like any other business sector, if we fail to expand the talent pool, demand will always outpace supply. Several years ago, we put into place a training program to help alleviate this issue and we hope to see that continue across all sectors of automation. Training, recruitment, and branding are all steps in the right direction. Most universities and trade schools have career-focused courses that need guest speakers. Volunteering to speak helps spread the word on automation. Mentorship programs are available as well that accomplish the same thing on a more personal level. Taking a new employee under your wing on projects help build the experience and confidence needed to work on projects more broadly.

Now, more than ever, giving new employees the opportunity to participate on projects will go a long way toward building the talent pool we need. We all realize the truth of this, yet it is still sometimes avoided because a more experienced resource can get something done faster or with decreased oversight.

Because the demand for automation resources will continue to increase for the foreseeable future, we all can help by providing the platform, training, and opportunities for the next generation.

Will Aja is Vice President Customer Operations at Panacea Technologies, a certified member of the Control System Integrators Association (CSIA). For more information about Panacea, visit its profile on the Industrial Automation Exchange.

 

Companies in this article
Panacea Technologies
Control System Integrators Association (CSIA)
Related Stories
Siemens White Paper
Home
Control System Integrators Association (CSIA)
Mark Perlin
Workforce
6 Common Automation Mistakes to Avoid
Howard Huffman
Workforce
Effectively Training New Employees During a Labor Shortage
TiM1xx 2D LIDAR Sensors
Sponsor Content
TiM1xx 2D LIDAR Sensors
Top Stories
Mitsubishi’s Assista cobot and RV-7FRL and RV-8CRL industrial robots in a complex path screw-driving assembly operation at IMTS 2022.
Robotics
Automated Robot Path Planning for Complex Applications
Realtime Robotics shows how its software can automate robot motion planning—for both small cobots and large industrial robots—to avoid collisions in tight work spaces.
Consisting of a sensor that sits on a hip clip or strapped between an individual’s shoulder blades, the StrongArm technology collects data measuring a variety of inputs at a rate of 12.5 times per second, analyzing all of the moves of the person’s torso.
Safety
Wearable Safety in the Warehouse
1169342848
Control
Can SCADA/HMI Software Be Enterprise Software?
Screen Shot 2022 09 26 At 12 44 13 Pm
Design
End-to-End Digital Manufacturing Demonstration
Industrial Networking Solutions
Sponsor Content
Industrial Networking Solutions
Where the Entire Industry Meets
Discover solutions from 2,000+ exhibitors to advance your operations and network with colleagues at PACK EXPO International, Oct 23-26.
REGISTER TODAY
Where the Entire Industry Meets
Discover New Content
Access Automation World's free educational content library!
Unlock Learning Here
Discover New Content
Products
Mhs
Robotic Order Fulfillment System
MHS launches a robotic order fulfillment system designed to reduce labor requirements and improve efficiency in e-commerce fulfillment workflows.
Miki Pulley Ask Coupling Compensates for All Types of Misalignment
Mitsubishi Electric Automation Melservo-J5D Amplifiers Reduce Panel Space
More Products
In Print
Automation World August 2022
August 2022
Automation World July 2022
July 2022
Automation World June 2022
June 2022
Automation World May 2022
May 2022
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View more »
Screen Shot 2022 08 05 At 9 42 51 Am
Cybersecurity
Peer-to-Peer FAQ: Cybersecurity
Awfaq2 Robotics Rotated Hero
Robotics
Peer-to-Peer FAQ: Robotic Technology Use Across Industry
Awfaq Imu Flexi
Sensors
Peer-to-Peer FAQ: Sensors
Aw 2022 Robotics And Ai Base Hero
Robotics
Automation World News Roundup: Robotics and AI
View more »