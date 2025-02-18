Motion Agrees to Acquire Texas-Based M.B. KcKee

Motion Industries will acquire M.B. McKee’s operating assets, according to a report from Control Design. Automation engineers will find the acquisition particularly relevant due to its potential impact on supply chain reliability and access to essential automation components.

M.B. McKee’s expertise in mechanical bearings, power transmission components and conveyor systems aligns well with Motion’s existing portfolio, enhancing product availability for industrial automation applications.

The integration of M.B. McKee’s customer-focused approach with Motion’s expansive distribution network could lead to improved service offerings, ensuring that engineers have streamlined access to critical replacement parts and system components needed for maintaining uptime in automated environments.

Additionally, the acquisition strengthens Motion’s presence in key industrial and agricultural markets, reinforcing its role as a major distributor of automation-related products. Learn more in the full story from Control Design.