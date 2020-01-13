Career Building Opportunities Abound at PACK EXPO East

Educational opportunities at PACK EXPO East (March 3-5; Pennsylvania Convention Center, Philadelphia) will address the workforce crisis by showcasing potential careers, hosting an entry-level career fair and offering classroom training to upskill current workers, according to show producer PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies. The three-day event, featuring 400 exhibitors across 100,000 net square feet, provides the opportunity for 7,000 attendees to see the latest technologies, address training needs, and meet the workforce of tomorrow.

“At a time when the industry struggles to find skilled workers, PMMI offers the training to bring your current workforce up to speed,” says Kate Fiorianti, senior manager, workforce development, PMMI. “PACK EXPO East is providing an opportunity to find workers to fill these positions with qualified applicants while showcasing potential career opportunities in the industry to students.”

With tens of thousands of well-paying career level positions unfilled throughout the packaging industry, PMMI U works to elevate the talent level through cost-effective, convenient training and development opportunities, and by connecting employers to the future generation workforce.

CareerLink LIVE (March 4) offers an opportunity for PMMI, CPA and IoPP members and consumer packaged goods (CPG) companies to meet with students and veterans pursuing careers in packaging and processing during a career fair.

The Robotics Zone featuring the Future Innovators Robotics Showcase offers local high school robotics teams the opportunity to display their design, engineering and troubleshooting skills. This showcase is aimed at getting students excited about careers in packaging and processing.

The Certified Trainer Workshop (March 3-4) equips companies with essential strategies and tactics to train well across all employee skill levels including service technicians, training managers, maintenance technicians and any employee tasked with training fellow employees or customers.

The Fundamentals of Field Service Workshop (March 3-4; for PMMI members only) explores non-technical knowledge and skills needed to be a great technician and provide exceptional customer service.

PACK EXPO East provides an opportunity in between bigger PACK EXPO shows to address needs/projects that have recently arisen. Registration is $30 through Feb. 7 after which the price increases to $100. For more information and to register online, visit packexpoeast.com. To learn more about PMMI U opportunities at PACK EXPO East, visit packexpoeast.com/education.