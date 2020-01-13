Career Building Opportunities Abound at PACK EXPO East

PACK EXPO East to spotlight multiple industrial workforce issues by showcasing potential careers, hosting an entry-level career fair, and offering classroom training to upskill current workers.

Jan 13th, 2020
Pe East

Educational opportunities at PACK EXPO East (March 3-5; Pennsylvania Convention Center, Philadelphia) will address the workforce crisis by showcasing potential careers, hosting an entry-level career fair and offering classroom training to upskill current workers, according to show producer PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies. The three-day event, featuring 400 exhibitors across 100,000 net square feet, provides the opportunity for 7,000 attendees to see the latest technologies, address training needs, and meet the workforce of tomorrow.

“At a time when the industry struggles to find skilled workers, PMMI offers the training to bring your current workforce up to speed,” says Kate Fiorianti, senior manager, workforce development, PMMI. “PACK EXPO East is providing an opportunity to find workers to fill these positions with qualified applicants while showcasing potential career opportunities in the industry to students.”

With tens of thousands of well-paying career level positions unfilled throughout the packaging industry, PMMI U works to elevate the talent level through cost-effective, convenient training and development opportunities, and by connecting employers to the future generation workforce.

CareerLink LIVE (March 4) offers an opportunity for PMMI, CPA and IoPP members and consumer packaged goods (CPG) companies to meet with students and veterans pursuing careers in packaging and processing during a career fair.

The Robotics Zone featuring the Future Innovators Robotics Showcase offers local high school robotics teams the opportunity to display their design, engineering and troubleshooting skills. This showcase is aimed at getting students excited about careers in packaging and processing.

The Certified Trainer Workshop (March 3-4) equips companies with essential strategies and tactics to train well across all employee skill levels including service technicians, training managers, maintenance technicians and any employee tasked with training fellow employees or customers.  

The Fundamentals of Field Service Workshop (March 3-4; for PMMI members only) explores non-technical knowledge and skills needed to be a great technician and provide exceptional customer service.

PACK EXPO East provides an opportunity in between bigger PACK EXPO shows to address needs/projects that have recently arisen. Registration is $30 through Feb. 7 after which the price increases to $100. For more information and to register online, visit packexpoeast.com. To learn more about PMMI U opportunities at PACK EXPO East, visit packexpoeast.com/education.

Companies in this article
PMMI
Nicholas Imfeld, principal engineer, Avanceon
The Benefits of Bringing in a Partner for Assessment and Project Planning
When it comes to operational improvements, tight time constraints can be a problem. A partner who can help get some long-forgotten initiatives off the ground may be the key to hitting your operational goals.
Jan 13th, 2020
Pe East
Career Building Opportunities Abound at PACK EXPO East
PACK EXPO East to spotlight multiple industrial workforce issues by showcasing potential careers, hosting an entry-level career fair, and offering classroom training to upskill current workers.
Jan 13th, 2020
Sight Machine Paper And Pulp Mill 2 (1)
Sight Machine Launches Data-Powered Continuous Improvement for Vertical Segments
The Manufacturing Data Platform collects and unifies system-wide production data in real-time, providing key insights and expertise for the chemical, paper & tissue, and packaging industries.
Jan 10th, 2020
Aw 142887 Danielrileyweb
Start Small with Analytics to Build Momentum
Figuring out which analytics platform works for you may, at first, seem daunting, developing a strategy and small-scale analytics pilots could what helps you finally make that investment.
Jan 6th, 2020
Jim Tassell, senior IT security architect for Kellogg, presents the food maker&rsquo;s cybersecurity journey at the Automation Fair&rsquo;s Food and Beverage Forum.
How Kellogg Manages Cybersecurity Risks in Manufacturing
Seeing the writing on the wall as Mondelēz and other global companies became collateral damage in ransomware attacks, Kellogg set out to create a cybersecurity strategy that would keep it out of the headlines.
Jan 9th, 2020
Discover the Secrets of a Successful Automation Project
Sponsored
Discover the Secrets of a Successful Automation Project
Learn about planning and project management, building your machine or automated system, and technologies to improve manufacturing outcomes. Automation World’s free resource features 150 pages on managing automation projects from start to finish.
Nov 6th, 2019
Rittal&apos;s Steve Sullivan
Temperature Control Tips for Enclosures
Proper temperature control of automation electronics enclosures can be more complex than it may initially appear. This is particularly true in high temperature and hazardous environments, or where wide temperature swings are common.
Jan 7th, 2020
Getty Images 882156454 (1)
Connect with Digital Transformation Experts
The Industrial Internet Consortium launches a pilot program to connect industrial end users with experienced consortium members. The goal of this service is to help users identify appropriate digital technologies or scale existing proofs of concept.
Jan 3rd, 2020
According to a McKinsey report: The broken rung results in more women getting stuck at the entry level and fewer women becoming managers.
Women in the Workforce - Fixing the Broken Rung
A five-year McKinsey study reveals a focus on culture, diversity, and even automation, as ways to help advance women’s careers across all industries, including manufacturing.
Jan 2nd, 2020
Getty Images 1136587337 (1)
The End of the Road for Spreadsheets?
Long the preferred tool for data analysis in industry, spreadsheets are not up to the task of handling the massive amounts of data created by Industry 4.0 projects. Here’s a look at three analytics trends to watch to move past your reliance on spreadsheet
Jan 2nd, 2020
Vice President of Customer Operations, Panacea Technologies
Stop Buying Serial RS232 Devices, Please
At one point, the Serial RS232 Communication protocol was the height of communication, but there are better and more reliable communication protocols out there. Will Aja lays out why it’s time to move on from Serial RS232 Devices.
Dec 30th, 2019
A diagram from the patent depicting a system for quantitative measurement of texture attributes.
Top Articles of 2019: Machine Learning
Coverage of Frito-Lay’s application of machine learning is Automation World’s most visited article of the year.
Dec 30th, 2019
Tony Hemmelgarn, CEO and president of Siemens Digital Industries Software
Top Articles of 2019: Siemens PLM Name Change
Coverage of Siemens PLM name change to Siemens Digital Industries Software is one of Automation World’s top 5 articles of the year.
Dec 27th, 2019
Net Pi Mix
Top Articles of 2019: Open Source Computing
Coverage of Hilscher’s industrialized Raspberry Pi platform is one of Automation World’s top 5 articles of the year.
Dec 26th, 2019
Wearing virtual reality and augmented reality headsets, machine developers can interact directly with their model, free of distractions.
Digital Twin Double-Take
Most OEMs aren’t embracing the idea of creating a digital twin for the machine, but the benefits—including design flexibility, faster time-to-market, and virtual training—deserve a second look.
Dec 17th, 2019
Getty Images 1033205366
Additive Manufacturing Comes to Oil and Gas
As industrial applications of additive manufacturing become more prevalent, the oil and gas industry looks to the technology to speed up prototyping and the manufacturing of spare parts.
Dec 24th, 2019
Siemens demonstrated &ldquo;flexible grasping&rdquo; using AI and neural network processing.
Top Articles of 2019: Artificial Intelligence
Coverage of Siemens addition of artificial intelligence via neural networks to traditional control programs is one of Automation World’s top 5 articles of the year.
Dec 24th, 2019
International Solution Designer, Autoware
How Can a System Integrator Support Environmental Sustainability?
Sustainability is on the mind of many companies, but are they using one of their most valuable assets? A system integrator can possibly be the missing link to making your organization green.
Dec 23rd, 2019
Michael Kaldenbach, Shell&rsquo;s digital realities lead, demonstrates a head-mounted HMT-1Z1 device.
Top Articles of 2019: Wearable Technology
Coverage of Shell’s use of head-mounted displays to provide remote assistance to field workers is one of Automation World’s top 5 articles of the year.
Dec 23rd, 2019
Jack Yang, project manager, Advantech IIoT Group
Advantech Spotlights Data and Device Management
As more manufacturers begin digitally transforming their operations, Advantech showcases its products designed to address edge data handling and IoT device management.
Dec 20th, 2019
More in Home
0 B9 Ft Nn0 1280 5dfb8b64bf66b
SPS 2019 Highlights
Automation World Director of Content David Greenfield reports from the SPS (Smart Production Solutions) 2019 event in Nuremberg, Germany.
Dec 19th, 2019
Two data connectors in two sizes: RJ45 with 8 pins and ix Industrial with 8 plus 2 pins. (Source: Helukabel)
Is It Time to Move Beyond the RJ45 Connector?
A new Ethernet connector— the ix Industrial interface—requires 70% less space than the RJ45 and offers more robust connection options.
Dec 18th, 2019
Jonathan Shaffer, corporate safety engineer, Optimation Technology
How to Safely Implement Collaborative Robots
As collaborative robots continue to be introduced in manufacturing, some key safety hazards need to be addressed before collaborative robots can be safely implemented on the line.
Dec 16th, 2019
Awgyq Aweb
Keeping Control Cabinets Cool
In this episode of the 'Automation World Gets Your Questions Answered' podcast, we connect with Steve Sullivan of Rittal to learn about the best methods for keeping control cabinets cool in high temperature environments.
Dec 16th, 2019
Getty Images 664623652
The Edge-to-Enterprise Strategy
As advances in automation technology make plant-floor-to-corporate-office connectivity a tangible reality, Aveva claims to be the first supplier to deliver a complete edge-to-enterprise system.
Dec 12th, 2019
Beckhoff Managing Director/Founder Hans Beckhoff at the company&apos;s SPS 2019 press conference.
TwinCAT Updates Streamline Engineering Tasks
Two new developments from Beckhoff take TwinCAT capabilities to the cloud and enable one-click HMI dashboard creation.
Dec 10th, 2019
Ge Proficy Historian Dec2019
GE Digital Releases Asset Model that Adds Context to Data
Proficy Historian 8.0 leverages web-based tools to broaden access to manufacturing information.
Dec 10th, 2019
Nicholas Imfeld, principal engineer, Avanceon
How Developing a Batching System’s Phases Is all About Balance
There are a lot of parts to be aware of when developing a flexible batching system. However, if you want to ensure operational efficiency, developing well-balanced phases is the most integral piece.
Dec 9th, 2019
A new market report, &ldquo;Motion Controls &ndash; 2019,&rdquo; from Interact Analysis points to strong growth in the motion controls market over the next four years.
Motion Controls Market to Exceed $15 billion by 2023
Among the sectors helping drive a more positive outlook for motion controls are food and beverage machinery, packaging machinery, robotics, and material handling equipment
Dec 4th, 2019
ABB robots on display in the B&amp;R exhibit at SPS 2019 to highlight the integration of ABB robotics and B&amp;R&apos;s machine control.
B&R Integrates ABB Robotics for Machine Builders
The merger of ABB’s robotics with B&R’s machine control components into one software architecture is designed to ease the component purchasing and development process for OEMs creating highly synchronized automation applications.
Dec 8th, 2019
Sawmill processing stations turn logs into finished lumber for crates and pallets.
Wood Packaging Producer Achieves Productivity Gains
Denmark’s biggest wood packaging producer recently upgraded to a CC-Link IE communications network to achieve an estimated $330,700 USD in annual savings.
Dec 7th, 2019
1912 F2 1
Where Are They Now? An Open Process Automation Forum Update
As the group readies version 2.0 of its open process automation standard, there’s an overarching feeling of unity but an underlying concern about what this architecture really means for manufacturers and industrial control suppliers in the future.
Dec 6th, 2019