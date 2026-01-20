Skkynet Announces C$2.6 Million Industrial AI Product Development Initiative

Project powered by Government of Canada support to enhance AI adoption in industrial automation

Mississauga, Ontario, December 18, 2025 – Skkynet Cloud Systems, Inc. (“Skkynet” or “the Company”) (OTCQB: SKKY), a global leader in real-time data communication technology for industrial systems, today announced a new C$2.6 million (US$1.9 million) project to accelerate the development of secure Industrial AI technologies. This initiative is being partially funded by a C$1.04 million investment from the Government of Canada through the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario (FedDev Ontario).

The project was highlighted yesterday during a public announcement made by the Honourable Evan Solomon, Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Innovation and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario, where federal support for AI innovation across southern Ontario was highlighted. Skkynet’s President, Paul Thomas, attended the event, underscoring the company’s commitment to contributing to Canada’s leadership in AI technology.

This investment will support Skkynet in enhancing its proprietary Cogent DataHub® data intelligence platform to better serve the rapidly growing demand for Industrial Artificial Intelligence. The project focuses on developing secure, real-time data bridges that allow industrial operators to feed training data to AI models and execute AI-driven control logic without exposing critical operational networks to security risks.

“Southern Ontario is home to a thriving tech ecosystem and Skkynet is a great example of the innovation happening right here in our community,” said Minister Solomon. “By helping companies like Skkynet scale their AI capabilities, we are strengthening our local economy and securing Canada’s place as a leader in the industrial software market.”

The project will expand Skkynet’s engineering team and accelerate the commercialization of next-generation Industrial AI solutions tailored for complex industrial environments where security is paramount. It will also help solidify Skkynet’s presence in both domestic and international markets.

“Today’s announcement marks a major milestone for Skkynet and Canada’s industrial AI ecosystem,” said Gary Tillery, CEO of Skkynet. “With this support from FedDev Ontario, we can expedite our delivery of our leading-edge AI capabilities that will help industries optimize operations, improve efficiency, and compete globally.”

“We are grateful for the Government of Canada’s support through FedDev Ontario,” said Paul Thomas, President of Skkynet. “Attending the announcement with Minister Solomon yesterday, it was clear that the government is committed to fostering a robust AI ecosystem. This contribution will allow Skkynet to fast-track critical developments in our technology, ensuring that industrial clients can adopt AI solutions securely and effectively.”

The Company would also like to thank Aarif Nakhooda, CFO of CoreAI and Customer Success at Keystone AI and Advisor to Skkynet, for his invaluable input and strategic guidance regarding this AI initiative. Mr. Nakhooda’s deep expertise in artificial intelligence frameworks and enterprise strategy played a key role in refining the project’s scope, ensuring that Skkynet’s new developments will effectively address the rigorous demands of modern industrial environments.

Read the full official Government of Canada news release.

For more information about Skkynet and its Industrial AI initiatives, visit skkynet.ai.

About FedDev Ontario