Robo.ai Forms Alif Holding to Deliver AI-Powered Automation for Critical Infrastructure

Robo.ai Inc. recently announced an agreement with Abu Dhabi-based Eleven International Holdings for the proposed establishment of Alif Holding, an intelligent industrial technology group that will develop intelligent software and smart equipment for government, infrastructure and industrial sectors across the UAE, the GCC region and global markets.

"Alif Holding is designed as a full-stack AI industrial group," said Benjamin Zhai, Chief Executive Officer of Robo.ai. "Governments, critical infrastructure operators and industry across this region are investing in artificial intelligence at national scale, and they need partners able to deliver complete systems end to end. That is why Alif Holding was established — created in the UAE, serving the world."

Company officials say the venture is structured around two integrated platforms: The intelligent equipment platform covers robotics and automation, advanced composite materials and intelligent equipment and manufacturing while the intelligent software platform covers industrial AI, computer vision, AI agents and large language models, digital twin, and data and analytics.

Leaders with the group say its business focus will be centered on government and public-sector projects, as well as mission-critical domains. Target industries include energy, oil and gas, ports, public safety, utilities, mining, transportation, smart cities and critical infrastructure.

Alif Holding will be headquartered in Abu Dhabi, with Robo.ai holding a controlling stake. On the manufacturing front, the Group plans to establish engineering, assembly and production capabilities in Abu Dhabi.