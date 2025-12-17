LeafyPack Launches AI-Powered Cannabis Packaging Robots

LeafyPack, a manufacturer of packaging automation systems for the cannabis industry, is expanding into robotics, artificial intelligence and vision systems. The company said this marks “a defining step in the sector’s transition toward fully integrated, intelligent production environments.”

This point about LeafyPack’s use of these automation technologies, developed using technologies from companies such as ABB, Omron and Siemens, is driven by the fact that many, if not most, cannabis packaging systems still rely on manual, labor-intensive processes.

The robots that represent this automation technology expansion at LeafyPack include:

The Spyder Pick and Place Joint Robot which can detect and classify pre-rolls by quality, then autonomously pick and place them into tins, jars or tubes to complete the end-of-line packaging process.

The Robopacker combines multiple automation functions into a single compact unit, integrating a case erector, vision system and pick-and-place robotics to streamline case packing.

The Cobot Palletizer precisely stacks finished cases to reduce repetitive strain on human operators.

According to LeafyPack, the debut of these robots alongside the company’s new pre-made pouching systems bridges the gap between cannabis packaging systems and the automation standards seen in mature industries such as food and beverage, pharmaceuticals and consumer packaged goods.

“The cannabis industry is entering a new phase of sophistication, where automation and robotics are no longer optional but essential,” said Jonathan Ballard, vice president of LeafyPack. “These systems are built for scalability, not just solving today’s bottlenecks but preparing businesses for what’s next: data-driven production, predictive maintenance and AI-assisted optimization.”