Endress+Hauser Acquires Specialist in Inline Particle Measurement

Endress+Hauser has acquired SOPAT, a specialist in inline particle measurement, bringing SOPAT and its subsidiary Parsum into its process analysis portfolio.

SOPAT’s smart systems use a photo-optical image-based inline technology to analyze particles, droplets and bubbles in running processes in real time. The technology measures particle sizes and shapes without sampling or dilution, enabling precision process monitoring, faster response times and enhanced product quality. Parsum probes use a laser beam in combination with fiber-optic spatial filtering to analyze particle size and particle speed distributions, particularly for solids, powders and granulates.

According to Endress+Hauser, this expansion of its platform is aimed at helping customers drive sustainable process optimization amid rising energy and raw material costs. The acquisition also strengthens the company’s ability to support customers from lab testing to production by expanding its analysis offerings for sectors such as life sciences, food and beverage and mining.

