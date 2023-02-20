The TFD-4000 Series of touchless linear position sensors from Novotechnik provide wear-free, IP67-rated operation in tight spaces with maximum sensor dimensions of 40 x 27 x 7mm. Sensing direction can be set parallel or perpendicular to mounting holes, and the series uses a magnetic position marker, which can measure through air and non-magnetic materials to provide a measurement range of 0 to 14, 24 or 50mm. The TFD-4000 Series also features 12-bit resolution, repeatability of ≤0.1% of full scale for applications requiring redundancy, analog voltage output, and an operating temperature range of –40°C to +125°C.