January 2026 Product Roundup: Connectors

Binder has expanding its M8 product portfolio with molded, 360° shielded signal connectors. The new M8 compact male and female cable connectors are designed to ensure interference-free signal transmission from sensors to control units even in electromagnetically demanding environments. The new models are available with 3-, 4-, 5-, 6-, and 8-pin configurations, customizable cable lengths and are compatible with standard M8 interfaces, as specified in IEC 61076-2-104. The flat-grip surface prevents the accumulation of dust and debris. The connectors feature a temperature range of -25°C to +85°C, 60V DC voltage, a 4AQ rated current and hold IP65 and IP67 ratings.