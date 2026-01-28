January 2026 Product Roundup: Connectors

Binder Shielded Cable Connectors
Binder has expanding its M8 product portfolio with molded, 360° shielded signal connectors. The new M8 compact male and female cable connectors are designed to ensure interference-free signal transmission from sensors to control units even in electromagnetically demanding environments. The new models are available with 3-, 4-, 5-, 6-, and 8-pin configurations, customizable cable lengths and are compatible with standard M8 interfaces, as specified in IEC 61076-2-104. The flat-grip surface prevents the accumulation of dust and debris. The connectors feature a temperature range of -25°C to +85°C, 60V DC voltage, a 4AQ rated current and hold IP65 and IP67 ratings.
Canfield Connector Deutsch Style Connector
The GatorMate GTMC Deutsch Style Duo connector was designed to simplify wiring for double solenoid hydraulic valves in extreme environments. It features a single multi-paired cable that connects to the first solenoid via a rugged DT0 2-pin Deutsch connector and then jumps power and signal to the second solenoid through a compact GT 180 connector. The GatorMate GTMC is available in various cable lengths to meet diverse application needs.
Harting Fuse-Integrated Connectors
The Harting Han Protect fuse-integrated connector is designed to eliminate the traditional hardwiring complexities by integrating a standard 5mm x 20mm glass fuse directly within a compact 3A form factor. In addition to its adaptable M12 interface, a key feature is its integrated LED indication, which lights up red to indicate a blown fuse. Its space-saving footprint can lead to a reduction in cabinet size by up to 30%.
Hirose Electric Waterproof Connector
The ix Industrial is a high-speed, compact communication interface for industrial equipment is now available in a waterproof and dustproof (IPHI-compliant) version. The waterproof connector is composed of a plug with a waterproof structure and a range-type receptacle that can be mounted to the equipment’s panel. The plug integrates the ix Industrial interface with a push-pull locking style for insertion and removal. It also features a double-lock mechanism to prevent accidental disengagement.
