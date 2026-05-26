May 2026 Product Roundup: Actuators and Cylinders

Thomson Linear Actuators
The Thomson PC Series of precision linear actuators combines compact design with high power density to support applications requiring accuracy, repeatability and long service life. A large-diameter ball screw enables consistent positioning while extending travel life compared to conventional designs. The actuators support load capacities up to 6000 N and speeds exceeding 1 m/s. A precision ball nut and anti-rotation design help manage side loads while maintaining smooth, quiet operation. Available in inline and parallel configurations, the actuators feature an IP65-rated, sealed design. PC Series models are available with a wide range of suitable AKM servo motors from fellow Regal Rexnord brand, Kollmorgen, and come fully assembled and tested directly from Thomson. The optional RediMount kit, which is compatible with more than 600 motor types, also allows users to quickly mount their own motor, reducing setup time and alignment effort.
Festo Electric Cylinder
The EPCC, with its compact dimensions, precise and quiet ball screw drive, and fast positioning time, is designed for use in assembly systems, testing and inspection systems, desktop applications and small parts handling. It features a range of mounting options for the motor, lower internal friction, capabilities for anti-rotation, and a slide-guided piston rod up to 500 mm stroke. A "one-size-down" mounting system allows for the best use of space in combination with the ELGC toothed belt/spindle axis.
AutomationDirect Stepper Motor Linear Actuators
SureStep linear actuators are NEMA 17 or NEMA 23 frame stepper motors with a stainless-steel lead screw extension of the rotor. These actuators are often used with undriven linear slides or linear shafts/linear supports to create simple, economical linear motion solutions. They support up to 193 lbs. of thrust, speeds up to 18 in/sec, 0.25 in/rev, 0.5 in/rev, or 1.0 in/rev, and boast a long life. The actuators have three standard lengths: 6 in, 9 in, and 12 in. They come in styles with bearing journal and snap-ring groove (at screw end) and styles with rear motor shaft and mounting holes for encoder mounting. Their triangular design fits confined spaces, but an optional round design is also available.
Tolomatic Linear Servo Actuators
The IMA linear servo actuator includes an integrated servo motor to simplify mechanical designs in a compact, industrial package that removes the need to source and attach a separate servo motor to the system. It is designed for hydraulic replacement, tight spaces or when the actuator is exposed to a high level of shock and vibration. It comes in four body sizes with built-to-order stroke lengths and mounting options such as stroke lengths up to 18 inches, forces up to 8,000 lbf, as well as ball and roller screw options. An IP67 option protects against dust and water ingress.
Bosch Rexroth Electromechanical Cylinder
The electromechanical cylinder EMC-HP (high power) is designed for heavy-duty applications. With its compact design and IP54 sealing it ensures high continuous performance, even under extreme conditions. Optional water cooling and maintenance-friendly lubrication ensure reliable operation. A high-precision planetary screw assembly enables the exact positioning of loads weighing tons, while the flexibility of the EMC-HP allows users to change parameters and realize complex travel profiles. With the new sizes 190 and 220, users can implement applications with forces of up to 250 kN in the tightest of spaces. The integrated sensor package provides critical information to maximize productivity and longevity.
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