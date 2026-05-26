May 2026 Product Roundup: Actuators and Cylinders

The EPCC, with its compact dimensions, precise and quiet ball screw drive, and fast positioning time, is designed for use in assembly systems, testing and inspection systems, desktop applications and small parts handling. It features a range of mounting options for the motor, lower internal friction, capabilities for anti-rotation, and a slide-guided piston rod up to 500 mm stroke. A "one-size-down" mounting system allows for the best use of space in combination with the ELGC toothed belt/spindle axis.

SureStep linear actuators are NEMA 17 or NEMA 23 frame stepper motors with a stainless-steel lead screw extension of the rotor. These actuators are often used with undriven linear slides or linear shafts/linear supports to create simple, economical linear motion solutions. They support up to 193 lbs. of thrust, speeds up to 18 in/sec, 0.25 in/rev, 0.5 in/rev, or 1.0 in/rev, and boast a long life. The actuators have three standard lengths: 6 in, 9 in, and 12 in. They come in styles with bearing journal and snap-ring groove (at screw end) and styles with rear motor shaft and mounting holes for encoder mounting. Their triangular design fits confined spaces, but an optional round design is also available.