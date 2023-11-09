Hybrid HMI with Control – HMI and PLC All-in-One

Pro-face announces the STC6000 HMI plus Control series, an unmatched, space-saving and engineering efficient HMI with built-in PLC functionality.

The STC6000 series highlights a 5.7” display, featuring a high-resolution touch screen and customizable graphical interfaces. This unit is also equipped with a range of connectivity options, such as Ethernet, USB, CANopen, serial, DIO, and EXM/TM3 expansion modules, to enable integration with other automation systems. Extensive connectivity with rich interfaces and user-friendly protocols allows customers to connect various devices with ease.

STC6000s are easy to setup and user-friendly. These HMIs support various communication protocols, making them compatible with a wide range of industrial automation systems. Save cost, time, and space in multiple applications such as controlling the speed of the conveyer for an industrial washing machine, controlling the motor of a packing machine, recipe management with HVAC control, and extensive connectivity with direct or networked operations.

The STC6000 series is suitable for applications where more advanced control and monitoring capabilities are required. These HMIs are also designed to be durable and reliable, providing long-lasting performance.

Pro-face HMIs (Human-Machine Interfaces) are a line of industrial touch screen interfaces developed by Pro-face, a global leader in HMI technology. They are designed to provide intuitive and easy-to-use interfaces for industrial applications, such as manufacturing, automation, and process control.

Pro-face HMIs are known for their reliability and durability, and they are built to withstand harsh industrial environments, including extreme temperatures, humidity, dust, and vibration. They also support various communication protocols, including OPC-UA, Modbus, and Ethernet/IP, making them compatible with a wide range of industrial automation systems.