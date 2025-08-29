August 2025 Product Roundup: Motors, Drives, Motion

The Modicon M660 is an industrial PC motion controller that enables integration of control, data processing and communication in any application where real-time control, low latency and immediate decision-making are crucial. Programmed through EcoStruxure Automation Expert - Motion Module, the single engineering environment simplifies the connectivity of advanced data-driven functionalities such as artificial intelligence, machine learning and digital twin development. Features include: multi-core processor Intel 13th gen (U300, i3, i5, i7), 64 bit system, multiple field connections and interfaces, up to 64 GB RAM, Sercos for synchronized motion control, and cybersecurity protections such as: ISO 13849 and IEC 62061, safe stop categories 0,1, 2; TPM (Trusted Platform Module); ready for CRA (Cyber Resilience Act); and is IEC 62443 4-1 and 2 compliant.

The W..9HG Spiroplan right-angle gear unit is a compact unit for slow speed, high-torque applications. With gear ratios greater than 2,000 and output torque capabilities up to 600 Nm, the W..9HG series provides the high gear reduction required for extremely low output speeds. Compared to traditional compound gear units, the W..9HG is up to 27% shorter and 34% lighter, without sacrificing output torque or durability. With optimized tooth geometry and low internal friction, the W..9HG runs significantly quieter than worm gear equivalents or bevel-helical configurations for applications in noise-sensitive environments.