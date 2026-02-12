Quiet Operation: With 22GPT LN and 32GPT LN

New Low-Noise Gearhead Models for the GPT Family

FAULHABER expands its successful GPT family with two high-performance models that stand out with their exceptionally quiet operation: the 22GPT LN and 32GPT LN. These new gearheads have been specifically designed for applications where noise reduction is crucial such as in laboratories, optical devices, medical applications, or testing and measuring systems.

Compact, Powerful, and Quiet

Like all models in the GPT series, the new low-noise variants combine high torques with a compact design and proven reliability. They deliver up to 2.2 Nm and 8 Nm respectively for the 22GPT LN and 32GPT LN in intermittent operation and can manage occasional random peak torques of up to 4 Nm and 12 Nm. Thanks to their optimized design and an input stage with plastic gears, the 22GPT LN and 32GPT LN operate with

extremely low noise without compromising performance, robustness or durability. Compared to the standard version, the low-noise variants are able to reduce noise by up to 10 dB.

Robust for Demanding Conditions

The stainless-steel housing provides reliable protection even in challenging environments. The gearheads are rated for a wide temperature range from –30 °C to +110 °C and maintain their high efficiency even during frequent or sudden load changes. This makes them ideal companions for high-torque motors.

The new low-noise models impress not only with their technical performance but also with an excellent price performance ratio. Users benefit from the proven GPT technology now enhanced with a noise-optimized solution for sensitive environments.

Company box: The drive experts from Schönaich

FAULHABER is specialized in the development, production and deployment of high-precision miniaturized and miniature drive systems, servo components and drive electronics with up to 200 watts of output power. This includes putting into effect customer-specific packaged solutions as well as an extensive range of standard products, such as Brushless Motors, DC-Micromotors, Encoders and Motion Controllers. The FAULHABER trademark is recognised worldwide as a symbol of high quality and reliability in complex and demanding application areas, such as medical technology, factory automation, precision optics, telecommunications, aviation and aerospace, and robotics. From the powerful DC-motor with a continuous torque of 200 mNm to the filigree micro drive with an outer diameter of 1.9 mm, the FAULHABER standard

range can be combined in more than 25 million different ways to create the optimum drive system for a particular application. At the same time, this technological construction kit is the basis for modifications which allow to configure special versions to meet the specific needs of customers.

