November 2025 Product Roundup: Networking

The new EL14xx and EL24xx EtherCAT terminals complement Beckhoff’s portfolio of digital I/O and combine proven core functions with a state-of-the-art circuit architecture. Recent hardware updates enable flexible configuration of logic in individual I/O terminals and add a configurable input filter. The EL14xx and EL24xx EtherCAT Terminal series have seven different I/O configurations: EL1409: 16-channel digital input, 24V DC, input filter 3 ms, positive switching; EL1489: 16-channel digital input, 24V DC, input filter 3 ms, ground switching; EL1429: 16-channel digital input, 24V DC, input filter 3 ms, positive/ground switching; EL1417: 32-channel digital input, 24V DC, adjustable, positive switching; EL2409: 16-channel digital output, 24V DC, 0.5 A, positive switching; EL2489: 16-channel digital output, 24V DC, 0.5 A, ground switching; EL2407: 32-channel digital output, 24V DC, 0.5 A, positive switching.

The DeviceMaster serial gateways enable fast integration of serial devices into Ethernet-based fieldbus systems. With a single gateway, communication with many serial devices can be supported at the same time using a combination of RS-232, RS-422 and RS-485 serial communication protocols. An integrated web server allows easy configuration of network settings and port parameters while Windows and Linux drivers support PC-based applications. DeviceMaster servers and gateways are available with one to 32 serial ports with DB9 or terminal block connectors for DIN rail, panel and rack mounting. They support RS-232/422/485, Modbus RTU and ASCII for device connectivity and Modbus TCP, EtherNet/IP and Profinet for interfacing with PLCs and industrial Ethernet networks.